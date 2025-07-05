Three Colorado Rockies Listed Among Top 40 Trade Deadline Candidates
The Colorado Rockies would prefer to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. But that’s not in their immediate future.
The Rockies are heading toward their 13th losing season in the last 15 years. In fact, Colorado is trying to avoid setting the record for the most losses in a single season.
More News: Do Numbers Say Rockies Should Be Worried About Chase Dollander?
It’s a rebuild from the studs for this franchise, which starts with hiring a new manager — and perhaps more — this offseason.
For now, what the Rockies can do to help fuel their future is use what assets they have at the MLB trade deadline and try to acquire more talent.
More News: New Rockies Executive VP Responds To Criticism As Team Endures MLB-Worst Stretch
Recently, MLB Trade Rumors published its Top 40 trade candidates going into the July 31 deadline and three Rockies players made the list. In addition, two players were listed outside the Top 40 that could be candidates for fringe contenders.
At the top of the list for Colorado was infielder Ryan McMahon, who was ranked No. 6 overall. His value is tied up in his versatility, as he can play three different infield positions. He doesn’t look great on paper right now, with a slash of .211/.311/.378 this season. But, as MLBTR pointed out, that slash is about 40 points better since May 1 and he’s pacing toward a fifth season of 20 or more home runs.
More News: Is Ceiling of Rockies' Latest Call Up Really Yordan Alvarez?
Whoever trades for him must accept the final two years of his contract, which is $16 million each season.
Reliever Jake Bird was ranked No. 10. Like McMahon, he could bring in more value because he has years of control left. The young right-hander is in his final year of pre-arbitration and is under team control through 2028.
More News: Rockies Veteran Infielder Could Be of Interest to Cubs Ahead of Trade Deadline
He is having a career season, as he is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA, with 58 strikeouts and 19 walks in 48.1 innings. He also 10 holds. He would make a perfect set-up man for a contender.
Starting pitcher Germán Márquez was ranked No. 14. He is making $10 million this season and is a free agent this offseason. The long-time Colorado starter is 68-65 with a 4.51 ERA for his career. This season he is 3-9 with a 5.62 ERA. But he could fit in as a fifth starter with a contending team.
The two players listed as trade candidate for fringe playoff teams were infielder Thairo Estrada and right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.