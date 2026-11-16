2026 Colorado Rockies Breakout Listed as Potential Trade Candidate

While the Colorado Rockies weren't able to snap consecutive 100-loss seasons, some upsides show the franchise is on the right path. One of the areas that improved the most this past season was the offense, as this team could really put the ball in play.

By the end of 2026, Colorado held the fourth-highest batting average among 29 other MLB teams collectively, hitting .254, with 1,399 hits. The issue with the Rockies remains the pitching. While the offense could hit the ball, the pitching staff couldn't miss bats.

In order for this franchise to improve, especially in competing with the rest of the NL West that features the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Francisco Giants, some difficult decisions might need to be made.

Should the Rockies Trade This Breakout Star?

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) slides into third on an RBI triple. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake McCarthy became a successful leadoff hitter in his first season with the Rockies. The former Arizona Diamondback turned his career around with Colorado, hitting .291 with 15 home runs, 83 RBIs, an .803 OPS, and stealing 32 bases.

His speed, contact, and ability to play for a majority of the season (147 games) make him an intriguing player for opposing teams looking to add some outfield help. The Rockies aren't in the fast lane to the World Series, so should they listen to trade offers with their outfielder?

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, McCarthy stands out as one player the Rockies could trade this offseason, or at least before opening day (whenever that may be with the pending MLB lockout).

Fiensand's reason for the Rockies listing McCarthy as a trade candidate is largely due to their need for pitching. Starting pitching, relief pitching, clutch pitching - any pitching this franchise can get will help. In 2026, Colorado held the worst Team ERA across Major League Baseball with a 5.59.

Chase Dollander looks to be the future ace of this franchise, and with plenty of young hitters fighting for spots on the MLB roster, especially outfielders, trading McCarthy, whose stock is high, doesn't sound like a bad idea for Colorado.

The Rockies' front office, should they dip into this projection, needs to field several offers, primarily the ones that feature the best pitching prospects in return. The Rockies could also look to get a pitcher with MLB experience rather than prospects. McCarthy turns 30 next season; potentially getting a pitcher whose 27-30 could be the perfect trade.