InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

2nd Rate? Not a Chance, Rockies Draft Choice McMahon Has Big-League Motivation

TheCowboy

Chris McMahon has a live fastball, changeup, slider and added a cutter to his pitch selection last summer.

And if the array of pitchers aren't enough, McMahon, who the Rockies drafted in the second round of last week's first-year player draft, has something to prove. The fact he slipped to 47th pick bugs him -- big time.

Baseball America projected him as the 30th best player in the draft.

"To go from the first round to the 40s is a motivation," he said. "I was not happy Wednesday night (after the first round). It was hard sleeping."

He said it was 3:30 a.m., Thursday before he finally fell asleep.

"I have to keep proving people wrong and show them I didn't deserve to slide like that," he said. "I won't forget Wednesday night for ever."

Rest assured, the Rockies are ready to give McMahon every opportunity to make his point. He has been in their plans since his high school days in Pennsylvania.

"We have been scouting Chris since he was in high school," said scouting director Bill Schmidt. "We wanted to attend the University of Miami, which turned into a good decision. It continued his development. This has been a four-year process with Chris."

He made it clear he is ready to become a member of the Rockies organization. Slot money for the 37th pick in the draft is $1.6 million. He told the Miami Herald he would be signing, not returning to Miami for a senior season.

"I'm going to sign the piece of paper," he was quoted as saying.

He wants to start is climb to the big leagues, welcoming another challenge -- life of a pitcher at 5,280 feet altitude.

"I see that Colorado is not a pitcher's park," he said. "It's a hitter's park. At the end of the day, I just have to figure out how to get outs and win ball games."

He showed that at Miami. This spring he was 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in an abbreviated season in which he made four starts, walking five and striking out 38 in 25 2.3 innings. 

He was the second of two Hurricane pitchers drafted last week, the 17th year in a row Miami has had a pitcher selected. Slade Cecconi, a draft-eligible sophomore, went with the 33rd selection to Arizona. 

"It's all J.D.," McMahon said of pitching coach J.D. Arteaga, who just finished his 18th year on the Hurricane staff. "He developed my pitching ability so much since I stepped on campus my first year."

As Schmidt said, McMahon made a wise decision when he passed on signing a pro contract out of high school.

"I don't know if I was physically ready for pro ball out of high school," he said. "For me, going to college, getting bigger and strong, and development some other pitchers, and the education is a big thing. Obviously, I can't play baseball forever."

And at Miami he feels his development was enhanced by the quality of competition from within the team's pitching staff, as well as the challenge of pitching in the ACC.

"Week in, week out the guys you face are good ballplayers," he said. "I raised my came in three years.

"We had a friendly competition (among the Hurricane starters). Everyone wants to be the Friday night guy, but we all knew we were going to win a lot of ballgames, a lot of series, and we accepted our role. Our attitude was it doesn't matter. We just wanted to win. We wanted to get to Omaha (for the College World Series)."

Baseball, after all, is more than a game for McMahon, He was an honor role student in high school, and made "good grades at Miami," where he majored in business.

But for the long term. ...

"I know down the road I want to stay in baseball, whether it is playing or coaching. It's been a part of my entire life. so I think I will continue to do something in baseball when my playing career is over."

In the short term, it's about taking advantage of the opportunity the Rockies are providing, making sure he is ready to go whenever baseball finally feels comfortable welcoming players back to the field.

"It's been a long stretch with his pandemic going on," he said. "There's been a lot of time to get out of shape. I have been able to throw everyday, and been doing conditioning three, four times a week. I want to be ready to go when the pandemic is over."

And even when he's not focused on baseball, there is that competitive personality that can't relax.

"I have been playing a lot of golf," he said. "I played with my dad. I make sure he doesn't beat me. I have a lot of competitive energy."

It's all part of the package that made the Rockies the team that stepped up in the second round.

 

Comments

Write 'em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Today In Rockies History: Barnes and Desmond Delivered Inside-the-Park Home Runs on June 14

The Rockies have hit 19 inside-the-park home runs -- and two of them came on June 14.

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron Were the Guiding Lights for Dusty Baker

Dusty Baker's fear of being drafted by Atlanta turned into a blessing for his development as a man

TheCowboy

From SI.com: Judge Rules Manfred Letter to Yankees Should be public

Manfred sent Yankees a letter following signing stealing incidents with Astros and Red sox in 2017, contents of which have not been made public

Tracy Ringolsby

Insider Trading: Rockies Had an Edge in Preparing for the 2020 Amateur Draft

Rockies balance selections in 2020 draft -- 3 College Players, 3 Preps, including a Castle Rock gem

TheCowboy

Baseball Rules Academy: Over Throws from the Outfield and Base Awards

Baseball Rules Academy has the answer to questions about what the call should have been

Tracy Ringolsby

The History of Baseball and Civil Rights In America

Hall of Fame addresses racial inequality and its history within the game of baseball

TheCowboy

Rockies Go Against the Flow, Select 2 High School Prospects To Open Draft

Rockies drafted outfielder Zac Veen No. 9, catcher Drew Romo No. 35

TheCowboy

Rockies Wrap Up Draft 3 High School Players, 3 College Products

Updated with all 160 selections in the two-day, five round MLB first-year player draft

TheCowboy

Black Expects to Hear "Play Ball" This summer

Black says negotiations are negotiations -- nothing personal between players and management

TheCowboy