And to Think, Albert Pujols Was a 13th-Round Draft Choice, 402nd Player Taken Overall in 1999

Jeff Scott can’t help but laugh when he thinks back to that day in June 1999 when, as the scouting director of the St. Louis Cardinals, he used the team’s 13th-round draft pick, the 402nd player selected that year, to announce on the conference call:

“The St. Louis Cardinals select Pujols, Albert, a third baseman from Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City, Missouri.”

Right after the Angels made shortstop Alfredo Amezega the 401st player taken and seconds before the Blue Jays selected righthander Marc Bluma, Scott called out the name of Pujols, who on Sunday unloaded the 660 home run of his career, matching Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time list.

“He is one of those guys people stop to watch when he comes to the plate,” Scott said. “That guy selling beer, he’s not pouring when Albert comes up. He’s watching, too.”

There were, of course, no fans in the stands at Coors Field last weekend, but that didn’t take away from what Pujols accomplished, delivering that two-run eighth-inning home run that put the Angels up 4-3 in what became a 5-3 victory.

And to think, it came in the same ballpark that on Opening Day in 2001, Pujols began a big-league career as the team’s starting leftfielder with the Cardinals, after just one year in the minor leagues. He even delivered the first hit of his MLB career that afternoon, a seventh-inning single off Mike Hampton, who was making his Rockies debut.

And old-time baseball folks still mutter, “How the heck did that guy get past us?”

Don’t ask Pujols. He doesn’t understand it.

On draft day he thought the Tampa Bay Rays might take him in the second round. But no call came.

He was told by several scouts he would be taken somewhere in the first five rounds, but it didn’t happen.

The Mets indicated an interest in drafting him in the ninth round, but his agent scared them off.

The Red Sox were ready to call his name in the 10th round but weren’t going to offer money for college, which Pujols felt was a necessity in case baseball didn’t work out.

So there he was when the Cardinals made their selection in the 13th round.

“I have guys to this day asking me how I could have taken him that late,” Scott said. “I just tell them, ‘Hey, we drafted him. That’s more than the other clubs did.’ ”

Scott said the Cardinals knew who he was, but none of the scouts pushed him too hard, not even suggesting Scott should drive across Missouri and check him out.

“I want to say our guys wrote Albert up the same way. They all put a 50 (overall future potential) on him,” Scott said, referring to an average grade on the 20-80 scouting scale. “Obviously, he’s better than a 50, but that’s how they saw him.”

Scott still remembers the conversation in the Cardinals’ draft room at the end of the 12th round.

“Mike (Roberts, a Cardinals crosschecker) is sitting next to me and leans over and goes, ‘There’s that Pujols boy we got (No. 1) on our third base list. He’s a pretty good bat. We maybe should take him next round.’

“He didn’t get drafted by anyone else, so we took him. Then I saw him after we drafted him, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ It took all summer to sign him.”

The deal got done on Aug. 17, too late for Pujols to join a minor league affiliate. He received a $30,000 bonus and $30,000 for college, which was the stumbling block initially.

Pujols didn’t waste time establishing his pro credentials. In 2000 he blitzed through two Class A levels and joined Triple-A Memphis in time for their run to the Pacific Coast League title. He hit .367 in the PCL playoffs to claim MVP honors. The next spring he forced his way on to the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster.

“We brought Albert over from the minor league camp because Bobby Bonilla got hurt in spring training,” Scott said. “Bonilla was going to be our fourth or fifth outfielder and occasionally fill in at first base for (Mark) McGwire. He got hurt, and we brought Albert over.

“He played the outfield that first day and had two, three, four hits . . . (so) they brought him back the next day. The next thing you know, it’s the end of spring training and his name gets brought up. I don’t remember anybody pooh-poohing him breaking with the big-league team. You saw him play a game or two and you knew he had big league ability.”

And he has proven that by putting up numbers that will earn him a plaque in Cooperstown, along with Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, who along with Alex Rodriguez and Pujols, are the only others to have crossed both the 3,000-hit and 600-home run thresholds.

Not bad for a guy who held out for $30,000 in college money because, “I told my wife I was going to play three years in the minors, and if I don’t make it, I’ll retire . . . But it just took me one year to prove people they were wrong.”

And 20 years later, he is continuing to add evidence to his legitimacy in the big leagues.