Arenado Lands on Injured List -- Left Shoulder Inflammation Took a Toll

Nolan Arenado has never been known to back down from a challenge.

On Monday, however, reality set in. As determined as Arenado was to play through an left shoulder bruise/left AC join inflammation, and help the Rockies in their post-season bid, the third baseman went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday.

That is not good news for a Rockies team that is clinging to hopes for a strong week that would allow the Rockies to rally and claim one of the NL's eight post-season berth.

But, manager Bud Black admitted, "It can be a rallying cry. Guys know they have to step up when a player of Nolan's quality is not in the lineup."

Arenado said if the Rockies were to rally in the next seven days and claim a post-season birth he would like to feel he could play, but the doctors have said he needs a month of rest for the arm to have time to rehabilitate, which takes the post-season out of the question.

"It was a mutual agreement," Arenado said of his decision to go on the injured list. "After we got the MRI (Sunday) I thought it was best if I start the rehab process right away, especially where the team is, to get going so I don't have to deal with it in the off-season."

Arenado admitted he initially felt the shoulder problem in the opening week at the season, in Oakland, where the Rockies played two games July 28-29, after opening the abbreviated season with a three-game series in Texas the previous weekend.

"I slept kind of weird and I made a diving play," he said. "I felt it. I didn't feel that bad, but I felt it. It felt like a soreness or tightness but it would't go away. ... It definitely bothered me. It was not a sharp pain, just a constant pain and soreness."

Outfielder Sam Hilliard was recalled from the Rockies alternate training site to fill the open slot on the Rockies 28-man roster. Black indicated that Ryan McMahon, who has primarily played second base with some first base last season and this year, would be the primary third baseman in Arenado's absence. McMahon was a third baseman in high school, who was moved across the infield because of the presence of Arenado.

Arenado is on the Injured List for the second time in his career. He was sidelined from May 4-July 3, 2014 with a fractured left middle finger.

The most telling stat for Arenado is a .175 batting average with runners in scoring position this year compared to a .332 average combined for his first seven seasons in Colorado.

As much as the shoulder bothered Arenado as a hitter, it did not impact his defense.

"My offense wasn't great at all," he said. "For me it was really bad, but I felt the defense was better than ever. I know I did it on defense. I helped the team win on defense, but I didn't help the team win on offense."

Asked about ongoing media speculation that he could be dealt in the coming off-season in light of the fact he can opt-out of his $35 million a year contract after the 2021 season, Arenado avoided being drawn into additional controversy after the stir created last winter when he indicated a breakdown in his relationship with general manager Jeff Bridich and said he wanted to be traded..

"I don't know what is going to happen next year," said Arenado. "I assume there are going to be some changes. Right now my focus is on getting my body back. My focus is on getting strong this off-season. This season has been a learning experience. I need to get better. I kneed to grow as a player. ... It just shows the game can be humbling."

It gave Arenado another challenge to answer for the 2021 season.