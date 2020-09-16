Arenado: Winning Is What Eases the Pain In His Left Shoulder

Yes, Nolan Arenado is battling a soreness in his left shoulder. It's a pain.

But the real pain for Arenado and the Rockies has been how a season that started so well turned so bad.

The salvation for Arenado and the Rockies, however, is that while time is running out on their bid for a third post-season invitation in four years there is still hope.

While it was Antonio Senzatela stealing the show in Tuesday's 3-1 victory against the A's that brought the Rockies to within one-game of the Giants, who currently hold down the eighth and final NL playoff berth, Arenado was a factor, too.

Yes, Senzatela pitched the Rockies 10th nine-inning complete game in 10 years, and Elias Diaz unloaded a two-run home run to put the Rockies in the lead.

Arenado, however, was a part of the success, as well. He played his normally snappy defense at third base, and he also singled, and scored on cousin Josh Fuentes' seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

"We got off to a great start (11-3), clicking on all cylinders, but since then we haven't clicked at all," Arenado said prior to the opening game of the two-game visit by Oakland. "Hopefully we will get back like we were at the beginning of the year in the last week and a half."

The first step in that direction came with Tuesday's win against an Oakland team that has lost all three games against the Rockies this season, but is in first place in the AL West. There's another day with the the A's on Wednesday, then a four-game visit by the Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball.

Then the Rockies finish on the road with four games against the Giants, and four more in Arizona.

"It is a matter of going out and playing," said Arenado. "We need to look at ourselves in the mirror, me included. I needed to find a way to help this team. I haven't done a good job of that lately."

Now, there is the shoulder problem, an injury that significantly limits the swing path of a right-handed power-hitter like Arenado.

Arenado, however, isn't buying the excuse.

"I'm not blaming (the personal struggle) on that," said Arenado. "The blame goes on me, not performing the way I should."

That's the Arenado mentality. He is not looking for excuses. He is looking for success. And it is not individual success that motivates Arenado -- it's team success.

That was evident in the off-season. The Rockies advanced to the post-season in 2017-18, but stumbled into oblivion in 2019. Beset by injuries and subpar seasons from individuals.

They finished fourth in the NL West, 20 games below .500. And the frustrations surfaced when Arenado spoke out about the Rockies lack of success in the off-season, questioning his relationship with general manager Jeff Bridich, and indicating he well could opt out of his contract after 2021 if things don't improve.

That, however, has been pushed into the background ever since the February initial opening of spring training.

Arenado's focus turned to doing what he can to get the Rockies back into the games of October.

He admits the shoulder is a problem.

"Anything that has to do with your upper body when you are hitting is not a lot of fun," he said. "There is something to be said about playing with something nagging. It's not very fun."

But he isn't using it as an excuse.

"I am not putting all the blame on (the injury)," he said. "I have had moments were I felt fine and I haven't performed. ... Baseball is a sports where you do it every day, constantly swinging, a lot of repetition, so things that are nagging don't go away. You have to continue to deal with it until the season is over, and hopefully get into the playoffs."

It is, Arenado said, part of life as a baseball player.

"You go through something every year, something you have to play with," he said. "It is what it is. Maybe if it was a normal season, with 162 games, I would take a few days off, maybe two in a row, but in a short season there is no room for that."

At the end of the day, though, it's not the aches and pains that matter.

It's helping the team win.

"I need to look myself in the mirror and do a better job," he said.

It's Arenado's way.

It's not about pointing fingers. It's about winning games. Excuses don't count. Victories do.