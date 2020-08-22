Astros Manager Dusty Baker: Bud Black Is Cool, Calm, And As Competitive As They Come

In the media sessions following a Rockies game, manager Bud Black responds to questions from the media, maintaining a professional and emotionally controlled aura win or lose.

It is, said Dusty Baker, a sign of strength. It is, said Baker, a reason Black fits so well with the Rockies. Baker knows Black well. Baker is the dean of active managers, in the midst of his 23rd year filling out lineup guards and making pitching changes.

He made his managerial debut with the San Francisco Giants in the spring of 1993, when the pitching staff included a veteran name of Bud Black, who at the age of 36 was winding down a career that saw him play for Baker for two years before spending a final season in Cleveland.

"He probably has the most consistent attitude of any people I have had," said Baker. "When his performance wasn't what he thought it should be, you could tell he was upset, but he was still cool. That's him. It's not fake.

"And don't ever mistake his ability to remain calm as a negative. He is a fierce competitor."

So what does Baker think about Black and Coors Field?

"It is a plus to have that personality in this park," Baker said during his recent visit to Coors Field as the manager of the Houston Astros. "I think that park can have you frustrated.

"Jim Leyland, it was killing him. (The Giants( were in Colorado the day Jim said, `That's enough.'"

Black comes by it naturally. It is a part of his personality.

And it is a part of his baseball upbringing.

Black was a 17-round draft choice of the Seattle Mariners back in 1979, who was in the big leagues by the end of the 1981 season, and compiled a 121-116 record with a 3.84 ERA in 398 big-league appearances -- 296 of which were starts.

During his 15-year playing career he did, after all, play for the likes of Dick Howser, John McNamara, Cito Gaston, Roger Craig and Mike Hargrove. And when he got into coaching, he handled the pitchers for the Angels and manager Mike Scioscia, enjoying be a part of the Angels world championship in 2002.

They were all known for a publicly calm demeanor and success at the ballpark.

"Over the years I have always admired a head coaches and mangers who have the ability to remain sturdy and steady," said Black. "I felt the good ones have that trait. Even as a player I tried to master that composer."

To have Baker as a manager at the end of his career reinforced Black's belief in that old "never let them see you sweat" mentality.

"I played for Dusty at the end of my career, and we became pretty close," said Black. "I learned a lot from Dusty. He has his style. Everybody has his own style. But he didn't miss a thing. He was always paying attention, always aware of what was going on."

And it has paid off for Baker.

In his 23rd year as a manager -- the longest of any current big-league skipper -- he is looking to add a 16th winning season to his resume, and to take a team to the post-season for the sixth time.

Black, meanwhile, is in his fourth year as the Rockies manager, after a nine-year stint in San Diego, and he is looking to take the Rockies to the post-season for the third time.

They claimed wild-card spots in both 2017-18 -- a franchise first -- and after an injury-plagued struggle a year ago, he is looking for a return in 2020.

It's been a struggle of late. After opening the season by winning 11 of 14 games, they have dropped 10 of their last 12. They have gone from atop the NL West to clinging to the seventh of the eight potential NL post-season slots.

It eats at Black.

But it doesn't show.

That's not his demeanor.