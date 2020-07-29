Bottoms Up: Rockies See Depth to Lineup That Provides Promise for 2020

The Rockies have a marquee top of the lineup with the likes of All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl.

Opposition beware. There's more to the Rockies than the Big 4.

Sam Hilliard and his buddies at the bottom served notice against the Oakland A's on Tuesday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. They provided the offensive impact in an 8-3 victory over the A's -- a far cry from the team that won two out of three at Houston to open the season despite scoring only five runs total.

Ryan McMahon, Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard and Tony Wolters were a combined 7-for-21, producing five of the Rockies eight runs.

Big deal? Well, while the Rockies were relying on their pitching staff to take two out of three from Texas, those four bats at the bottom were a combined 1-for-30.

"We feel we have a deep lineup," said manager Bud Black.

It was a missing ingredient a year ago, when the Rockies had an injury-riddle rotation and offense in a funk. While Blackman, Arenado, Dahl and Story combined to hit .307, the rest of the team was more than 60 points lower -- at combined .2405.

Tuesday night, the A's got a glimpse of the revamped Rockies damage, and they came away with reason to believe.

The impact bat belongs to Hilliard, who is a hit-or-miss type, but when he hits, he impacts a game. A pitcher in junior college, who became a middle-of-the-lineup outfielder at Wichita State, Hilliard went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts at Texas.

While he struck out three more times in the opening game of the two-game visit to Oakland, he gave the A's the early jolt. After driving a double to left field in his first at-bat, he unloaded a two-run home run that went 399 feet to right field and put the Rockies up 3-1 in the the fourth.

"He contributed big time (Tuesday)," manager Bud Black said. "Sam's blast, the breaking ball in the seats was a great swing. I liked the double the other way. We saw Sam do that a number of times last year. The home run gave us a big lift."

But it wasn't a one-man show.

-- Raimel Tapia, 0-for-7 in Arlington, singled ahead of Hilliard's home run, delivered a sacrifice fly that put the Rockies up 5-2 in the fifth, and singled and scored in the eighth.

-- Ryan McMahon, 1-for-10 against the Texas Rangers, singled, doubled, walked and scored a run.

-- And Tony Wolters, 1-for-7 in the season-opening series, keyed a three-run eighth with a double, driving in a run, and scoring the Rockies final run on a two-run David Dahl double.

Hilliard and the gang at the bottom made sure the A's knew that the lineup had threats from top to bottom.

"There can be a little bit of anxiety when things are not going your way," Hilliard said in reference to the offensive struggles in Texas. "It's still early in the season. As a team we know the type of talent we have from top to bottom."

Hilliard stands out. Standing 6-foot-5, and tipping the scales at 236 pounds, it's hard to miss him, even in a crowd. And then, when he swings a bat like he did on Tuesday, he commands attention.

The home run carried 399 feet to right field. The double was a rocket shot to left field.

"I pride myself on being able to go all over the field," said Hilliard. "When I start hitting the ball to left field like that I start feeling good, and my swing is getting to the right spot."

So is the day-to-day mentality.

"There can be a little bit of anxiety when things are not going you way," said Hilliard. "It's still early in the season. As a team, we know the type of talent we have at the bottom of the lineup. ... The veteran guys on this team are there for you. They give you confidence in what you can do."

And the A's can vouch for that, too, in the aftermath of Tuesday night.