Chi Chi Gonzalez Put Post-Tommy John Struggles in His Review Mirror Last September

After back-to-back strong starts for the Rockies in spring training -- just when Chi Chi Gonzalez could feel everything falling into place after his two-year battle to return from Tommy Johnson surgery -- the baseball world stopped.

Spring training came to a halt, like many things in America, a prisoner of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzalez took it in stride. What's another couple months wait for an opportunity to be the pitcher he was projected to be when he came out of Oral Roberts University, and went to the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2013 first-year player draft -- the 23rd selection overall?

"The last couple of years, honestly, there were times in my head, I'd wonder (if the career was over)," Gonzalez admitted. "But I knew it was going to take time. Edison Volquez told me that he had TJ twice, and the key was to keep throwing, concentrate on what you're doing and with time, it will come back."

All signs last September would certainly support that suggestion.

Called up by the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 25th a year ago, there was an initial inconsistency. Nine games -- eight starts -- into his Rockies debut he was winless in six decisions. The Rockies lost each game in which he had pitched, and his ERA was 8.07.

Suddenly, the light came on. Gonzalez began to pitch like the pitcher scouting director Bill Schmidt saw at Oral Roberts, back when Schmidt was considering the possibility of using the third selection in that 2013 draft on Gonzalez, if either the Astros or the Cubs, drafting ahead of the Rockies, selected Jon Gray.

He was 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA in six appearances -- five starts, and a four-inning relief appearance at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 21, after Kyle Freeland started and worked a schedule two innings in his comeback attempt. Gonzalez allowed two unearend runs on two hits and a walk in those five innings. He struck out eight, one shy of the Rockies' record for a reliever set by Bruce Ruffin in Game 1 of a Sept. 14, 1993 doubleheader against Houston.

"Honestly, I felt more comfortable in September," said Gonzalez. "I was with the team a little longer. I felt like I was part of the team. Before, I might go back down and then get called up again. In September, I knew I was here, and that I had to prove myself.

"Everything picked up in September. For some guys September's the month to finish healthy. With Other guys September is for you to showcase for the next season. I took that to heart.

"It was the two-year mark of the surgery. Everything picked up."

Now comes the encore.

The Rockies are set with four spots in the rotation -- Gray, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland. Gonzalez and Jeff Hoffman are the prime considerations for that fifth slot. Whichever one does not lay claim will open the season in the bullpen, where a long man is likely to be required in light of a three-week training camp limiting the time for a pitcher to build up arm strength.

Hoffman remains of interest in light of his arm strength and pitch assortment, but he has to show in-game consistency, which won't be easy in the spring with only two exhibition games on the schedule.

Drafted by Toronto with the ninth selection in the 2014 first-year player draft -- one slot after the Rockies opted for Kyle Freeland -- Hoffman has yet to show mound consistency at the big league level.

He has spent parts of four seasons with the Rockies, starting in 38 of 52 appearances, and is only 8-15 with a 6.11 ERA at the big-league level.

He is, however, out of options, and there have been several clubs kicking the tires on his availability, which initially creates a situation where the Rockies would like to be able to give him one more look.

Gonzalez, however, has shown the mental and physical approach to starting that would seem to give him an edge.

"He always has that calm matter that you want out of a Major League pitcher," manager Bud Black said during the original spring training. "He knows his weapons. He knows what he needs to do to get his outs. He doesn't waiver from that. He stays focused, concentrating on the task at hand."

He definitely showed those signs in the abbreviated spring this year. His final line was a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings spread over three starts and a relief appearance. The last two appearances, however, he was excellent, hitting spots and getting outs.

His first two starts were spring training introductions. The last two appearances were strong entries on a resume in his bid for a big-league job in the Rockies rotation.

"You come to spring working on things," he said. "Then, you compete, get guys out, get ahead in the counts. I felt like (after two appearances) I was done working on things. It was time to get good results, put up zeros."

And that focus hasn't wavered, not even after the lengthy layoff this spring because of COVID.

He worked overtime in that interim between Rockies spring training and Summer Camp, while spending time at his home in Delray Beach, Fla..

"I was fortunate," Gonzalez said. "I had a chance to get in work."

Rob Oristaglio, who owns a personal gym and is Gonzalez's trainer, provided workout space.

Miguel Castellanos, a former minor league player who is involved in Elv8, a baseball academy, located behind Gonzalez's home in Florida, were there to play catch.

And Brian Mayer, who is a high school coach in Florida who has played independent ball, was available for bullpen sessions.

"They were golden for me," he said.

They provided that groundwork during a spring of uncertainty that allowed Gonzalez to stay on top of his game in his bid to claim a spot in the Rockies rotation.