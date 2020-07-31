Comforts of Coors: Jon Gray Finds a Comfort Zone in What is Known as a Hitter's Park

Early in his big-league career, Rockies right-hander Jon Gray became a national sensation, when he talked about his hobby as a Ghost Buster.

That was then.

This is now.

Now, he is getting national attention because he has busted the myth of Coors Field.

He is one of only nine pitchers with a minimum of 30 decisions at Coors Field with a winning record -- the second best win percentage to only Jorge de la Rosa. He is 25-10 in 55 career starts at Coors Field.

And that's despite an abbreviated big-league appearance in 2015, when he made five starts at Coors Field and went 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA.

Meanwhile, he is 18-22 with a 4.63 ERA on the road.

Go figure.

Reliever Jeff Shaw, who was released in the spring with a year remaining on his contract, has since signed with Seattle. He recently complained about the struggles of pitching at Coors Field, even though his 6.02 ERA on the road in the two years with the Rockies was higher than the 5.26 ERA in Denver.

Gray, meanwhile, embraces the chance to pitch at Coors Field

"I don't know," Gray said when asked why he has conquered Coors when so many others have been conquered by Coors. "I don't know if it's just the way the atmosphere feels. ... There's a lot of things I like about it. I go out there knowing I'm going to outdo the other guys, knowing that our lineup is going to hit the ball. It's a good combination that makes you feel good."

Or as manager Bud Black put it, "I feel good about" Gray starting the home opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

There won't be fans in the stands. And nobody knows for sure if there will even be the cutouts that were visible in both Arlington, Tex., and Oakland, where the Rockies opened the season by winning four of five games.

But it will be a regular-season game, and it will be an opportunity to build off that road trip, one of only nine multi-city trips in franchise history in which the Rockies suffered only one loss.

It will be Gray's second start of the season. He went 4 2/3 innings in the Rockies first win -- second game -- of the season at Texas on Saturday.

There won't be that typical fan factor at Coors Field, a part of MLB's response to COVID-19, but there will be a team in a different uniform in that visitor's dugout, and that means Gray will be anxious to take the mound -- even without fans in the stands.

"It feels normal now," Gray said. "That first game (in Texas) it was a little weird. It wasn't completely dead, but there wasn't a lot of energy. But then our team did a good job of keeping positive energy in the dugouts. We're staying fired up, on top of our game."

The Rockies did win Gray's first start of the season, 3-2, at Texas, but he had a no decision. He departed after 42/3 innings. He retired the first two batters in the fifth, but then came a Ronald Guzman single, walk of catcher Jeff Mathis, and RBI single from Shin-Soo Choo, the final batter Gray faced.

"I'm focused on being more efficient," Gray said of preparation for the game with the Padres. "Last week I kind of got behind a lot of batters. That's something I have to put in focus."

Gray felt he addressed that issue in his between-start bullpen sessions.

"I worked on my fastball, trying to get better command," he said. "I feel that's where it started to fall apart last week. All of the secondary pitches were there. They've been sharp. ... But I'd really like to see my fastball command improve."

And he's working on staying focused on what is on tap on Friday, not looking back, and not looking ahead.

"It's about looking at what is in front of you, not getting too far ahead," he said. "It's taking things one step at a time, one game at a time, one pitch at a time. ... If I do that I'll be in the right place."

He knows what's going on in the world, and how first the Marlins and now the Phillies have had to postpone games because of COVID-19 issues. But he is not getting distracted about the things outside of his control.

"I don't know what's going to happen with them," he said. "I'm just really excited to be playing baseball right now."

And the Rockies are excited to have Brown taking the mound on Friday night.