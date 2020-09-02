Coors Field: A Home Field Nightmare

Over time, the Rockies have relished the opportunity to invite visiting teams in Coors Field, and enjoy what was arguably the biggest home-field advantage in Major League Baseball.

Oh, other teams might have won more home games in a season.

No teams, however, had a bigger home-road differential than the Rockies.

Until 2020.

As if the COVID issue wasn't problem enough, the Rockies suddenly find themselves suffering from Coors Field Blues. It's none thing for a visiting team to be excited about getting out of Colorado, but for the home team. ....

The Rockies wrap up their latest homestand on Wednesday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants -- the same Giants who blasted them on Tuesday night to move ahead of the Rockies into the eighth-and-final spot in the NL playoff standings.

How bad has it been for a team that opened the season 11-3 and now finds itself 17-19 overall -- and more concerning 8-12 at Coors Field, where on Tuesday night they were pounded to the tune of 23-5.

Bad? That's the third highest run total the Rockies have allowed in Coors Field history -- the highest run total since the humidor was installed back in 2001. They also gave up a humidor-tempered record 27 hits, equaling the second highest total overall at Coors Field to the 27 hits the Cubs pounded out en route to scoring a Coors Field record 26 runs on Aug. 18, 1995.

The Reds hold the all-time record with a 28-hit attack on May 19, 1999 when they put 24 runs on the scoreboard, the second highest total for a Coors Field visitor.

Jon Gray started the game and was gone after getting eight outs, giving up nine hits and seven runs -- equaling the third highest run total he has allowed at Coors Field. He has allowed eight runs in a Coors Field game twice -- including just 23 days ago when Arizona stunned him for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Not that Gray was offering any excuses.

"I was out there and 90 percent of the stuff I threw was over the middle of the plate," said Gray.

He paused.

"There's no where to go but up," he said. "We're the only ones who can get us out of this position. ... I have to find a way to get my velo back up. I have to find a way to snap my slider off. They are all individual things."

But it's not like Gray is on an island.

As a team,the Rockies have the lowest winning percentage (.400) at Coors Field in franchise history. And they are on pace to have a losing record athome for only the ninth time in history -- and that includes the inaugural season of 1993 at Mile High Stadium. The 7.35 home-field ERA would be a record.

On the road, meanwhile, a Rockies team that has had a winning road record only three times in franchise history is 9-7 this season, a .563 winning percentage, which wold be a franchise record, as wold be the team's 3.17 road ERA, and .215 batting average allowed.

The strange part is the Rockies rotation actually leads the National League with 18 quality starts, and nine of the 18 quality starts have come at Coors Field. Kyle Freeland went into Wednesday's homestand finale tied for the NL lead in quality starts with six -- three at home.

Gray is one of three pitchers tied for fourth with five quality starts -- two at Coors Field -- and German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela are among nine pitchers tied seventh with four quality starts -- two each at Coors Field.

The bullpen has faced the biggest challenge. Among active relievers, Daniel Bard (3.52) is the only one with an ERA below 4.20. And Yench Almonte -- at 4.22 -- is the only other won with an ERA below 7.80.