Dodgers in Rearview Mirror, Rockies Now Have Challenge of Visit to Arizona

After spending a weekend at Dodger Stadium, anything is a welcome sight for the Rockies -- sort of.

Having been swept by the Dodgers, and knocked two games below .500 (13-15) for the first time this season, the Rockies open a four-game series Monday night against the Diamondbacks in Chase Field.

The D-backs are the only NL West team that would not be advancing the post-season if the playoffs began today.

Check back Thursday night.

It's not Dodger Stadium, but Chase Field is not a welcomed sight for the Rockies, who are 73-122 all-time in Arizona, with a higher ERA (5.11) in Arizona than any other NL ballpark. The Rockies have won four season series at Bank One Ballpark, including going 6-3 in 2018. The three other winning seasons, however, have come by a 5-4 difference.

In other words, the Rockies are going to have to put the Dodgers and Dodger Stadium in the rearview mirror -- quickly.

A team that opened the season 11-3 has stumbled to a 2-12 record since, including that lost weekend in Los Angeles.

That has the Rockies focusing on figuring out a way to start getting back on track with the four-game visit to Arizona.

“It’s huge, just like coming in here was going to be big, but we didn’t do what we needed to do,” said shortstop Trevor Story. “In a 60-game season, every game is big. We feel each loss, just like we feel each win -- especially in the division.”

And here's the kicker. If the post-season were to start today, the Dodgers would be the No. 1 seed, which means they would be hosting the Rockies, who are not only 1-17 in their last 18 games at Dodger Stadium, but have lost 23 of the last 27 games overall to the Boys in Blue.

How ugly was the Sunday farewell in Los Angeles? Well, Antonio Senzatela, who went into the game 3-0 with a 2.90 ERA is now 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA. He didn't just give up six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, he did it by giving up a career-high four home runs, the 10th time a pitcher has done that on the road in franchise history.

It was played without Nolan Arenado, who for the second time in two weeks was given a day off in hopes of helping him snap out of another drought.

"The slump can be forgotten quickly," manager Bud Black said. "He had an off-day two weeks ago in Seattle and from that point on, he sort of turned this around."

Well, initially he did. After that day off in Seattle, the Rockies returned home to host Arizona for a three-game visit. Arenado went off -- 8-for-12, two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI.

He, however, is 1-for-15 since, which weighs heavily on Arenado, the ultimate competitor.

"More than anything, Nolan feels personally, his role on this club is to do great things," said Black. "Sometimes the pressure that a player puts on himself works against him. He has to get back to the point that he feels comfortable at the plate and he lets his natural ability take over."

Arenado, however, is not on an island. The team is in a funk. And it eats at them.

"There's a lot of frustration," said Black, and a level, for a lack of a better term, anger, of how this has happened. There is a great deal of fight in this trouble. They have a lot of pride."

This is a roster that was the nucleus of a Rockies franchise that made back-to-back post-season appearances for the only time in franchise history in 2017-18.

Last year, however, in a season that was undermined by a rash of injuries, resulting in the sixth worst season in franchise history.

An organization that saw it's five primary starters take the mound in 149 of 163 regular-season games in 2018, and 122 of 163 games in 2017, had one of the original five starters take the mound for only 95 of 162 games a year ago. A team that had only seven pitchers start a game in 2018, and eight in 2017, used 11 different starters in 2019.

With the trading deadline a week away, Black admits he's not sure what will happen.

"The group here has to play better," said Black. "I know Jeff (Bridich, general manager) and his guys are working the phones to see if they can make us better. ... But the guys here are going to have to do it. It would be nice to add (a player), but it has to be something that makes sense."

And that's the rub.

What has been happening with the Rockies doesn't make a lot of sense.

They went from the hottest topic in the National League in the first two weeks of this abbreviated seasons to a team in the biggest funk of any in MLB the last two weeks.