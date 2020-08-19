SI.com
Good News: Rockies At Home; Bad News: Astros Are Visitors

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies are at a turning point in their season.

They have shown an ability to dominate.

Lately, however, they are the ones who have been dominated.

After winning 11 of their first 14 games in this COVID-19 shortened season, the Rockies return to Coors Field to open a two-game visit by the Houston Astros before embarking on a week-long road trip to Dodger Stadium for three weekend games, and then Arizona to play another four games.

The Rockies do hold the No. 4 slot in the eight-team first-round of a post-season format that MLB derived for this year, but they are only 2 1/2 games in the post-season standings ahead of the Phillies, who are sitting ninth in the post-season alignment.r 

Here's the kicker. The Rockies are in a funk. After winning 11 of their first 14 games to the season, they have lost seven of the last nine.

And they have seen all of this happen despite the fact they have a pitching staff ERA of 3.73 -- joining the Dodgers (2.64) as the only two teams in the NL with an ERA below 4.00.

Underscoring the frustration would be the fact the last two days in Houston, the Rockies suffered back-to-back losses, both by 2-1 scores -- and Tuesday's loss came in 11 innings.

era

Known over the years for their ability to take advantage of Coors Field, the Rockies find themsleves only 7-6 at home this year after last week's 2-4 home stand that saw them lose two of three to both Arizona and Texas.

homefield

The Problems with the Astros are nothing new. Ever since the Astros moved to the American League, they have had their revenge on the Rockies, winning 15 of 18 games between the two teams, the Rockies pitching staff compiling a 5.98 ERA, and that's after allowing only three earned runs in 18 1/3 innings in Houston on Monday and Tuesday.

astros

In the 20 years the two teams were in the National League, the Rockies held an 80-79 edge -- 78-68 after the Astros won 11 of 13 games between the two teams in 1993, the Rockies first season of existence.

Having enjoyed the home-field edge in the past, the Rockies are not only 7-6 at Coors Field this year, but they have a 5.31 ERA. Their 7-6 record is only the seventh best among the 15 NL teams, and the 5.31 ERA at home ranks 10th, ahead of only the Giants (6.94), Pirates (5.97), the Marlins (5.40), the Philies (5.31) and Brewers' (5.25). None of those four teams have a winning record at home.

blues
Write 'em Cowboy

