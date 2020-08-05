Hitter's Nightmare: Marquez Makes It Look Easy On the Mound

During the media session in the opening days of the 2019 season, when the Rockies announced the signing of German Marquez to a five-year, $43 million contract, one of the first question that general manager Jeff Bridich was asked dealt with the use of analytics in making the trade that brought Marquez to the Rockies from Tampa in 2016.

Bridich, a Harvard grad with a grasp of the value of stats, smiled.

The answer was none.

“It wasn’t any magic stat or any sort of fancy analytic this or that, it was somebody who had seen him pitch for a number of times, and a number of reports,” Bridich explained. “It was a scout willing to ... take a strong stance and say, ‘Yeah, I think we should believe in this guy.’

“At the time, he had electric stuff. He still had to work on his changeup back then. But it was a loose, clean arm. ... It was just a lot of things that you look for in what you would consider a front-line pitching, starter prospect. He checked a lot of boxes.”

Jack Gillis, the scout who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, just up the road from Port Charlotte, Fla., where Marquez pitched for the Rays Class A Florida State League team in 2015, hit a home run on that assessment.

At the age of 25, and in his fourth big-league season, Marquez is emerging as one of the premiere pitchers in Major League Baseball, showing he can handle pitching at altitude, and enjoying the challenge.

Consider that on Tuesday night, it wasn't necessarily Marquez at his best.

He rolled through the first four innings, giving up two singles, and striking out five.

He stumbled in the fifth, but after giving up back-to-back singles, and a double to the bottom three hitters in the Giants lineup with one out, allowing the Giants to pull to within 3-2, he struck out leadoff hitter Mike Yastrzemski, and got Alex Dickerson on a fly ball to center for the final two outs in that inning, and a stretch of retiring eight consecutive Giants' hitters.

"I don't think he was as sharp as we have seen him," said manager Bud Black. "I don't think his fastball was as crisp, but he made pitches with the fastball. The secondary pitches were solid. I thought he was in control of the game from start to finish."

But then, that's what the Rockies have become to expect from Marquez.

Inflamation in his right arm, which forced him to miss the final five weeks of the 2019 season, took away some of the glimmer from the season he was putting together.

At the time he was placed on the injured list, he led the National League in innings pitched (174), was fifth in wins (12) and ninth in strikeouts (175). It was the continuation of an impressive big-league beginning. Consider that in three full seasons plus 27 days at the end of the 2016 seasons and three starts this year, he already is making his presence felt on the franchise's all-time lists.

Among others, for pitchers with at least 500 big-league innings on their resume, he is the franchise leader with a .615 win percentage, and fewest baserunners per nine innings at 11.70. He ranks fourth with a 4.23 ERA, and eighth with 40 wins.

"My mentality every game is to go nine innings," he said.

He certainly doesn't back down. Three starts into this season and he has allowed less than one baserunner per inning (0.89 to be exact), walked five batters but struck out 23 in 19 innings, and allowed just one home run. And that one loss he suffered? It was a 1-0 decision at Texas on Opening Day.

How good is he? Good enough that third baseman Nolan Arenado likes being his teammate, not the opposition.

"He's an unbelievable pitcher," Arenado said after Tuesday's game. "He throws the ball so easy. From facing him in Summer Camp, you think he's going to throw something off-speed and it's in the mid-90s. He has an easy delivery and is hard to pick up."

Arenado can only smile when he thinks about what it must be like to be facing Marquez in a meaningful game. It's apparent he prefers playing behind Marquez.

"That wasn't his best stuff," Arenado said of Marquez's effort against the Giants. "He's just a good pitcher. One of the best in the game."

And at 25, Marquez has time to get even better.