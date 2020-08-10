Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

How Hot Are Rockies? In 1st Despite Early Season Funk for Key Members

Tracy Ringolsby

Nolan Arenado is in a season-opening funk. Ditto Ryan McMahon and David Dahl and Tony Wolters.

Truth be told that's the good news.

Good news? Four regulars struggling?

Yep.

Despite all that, the Rockies reached the quarter-pole in the COVID-19 abbreviated regular season in first place in the NL West, having won 11 of their first 15 games.

Oh, Charlie Blackmon has had an explosive start to his season, going into Monday's game against a struggling Arizona Diamondbacks, Blackmon is riding a 13-game hitting streak in which he has hit .551 with 12 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI.

His season average of .458 (he was hitless in the first two games this year) makes him the 29th player in the Live-Ball Era (since 1920) with an average higher than .450.

Dan Murphy is enjoying a major rebound from his first season with the Rockies, hitting .364 with 11 RBI.

But. ...

Nolan Arenado is off to the slowest start of his career, hitting .185 with five RBI thanks to three home runs.

arenadofactor

While Arenado might stick out because of his history, he's not alone in an offensive funk. 

Ryan McMahon is hitting .200 with 22 home runs in 50 at-bats. 

Tony Wolters is hitting .219.

And David Dahl is checking in at .246, raising his average 20 points with a 2-for-4 on Sunday in Oakland.

For all of that, a team known for its offense, is still sitting atop the NL West, having won each of its first six season, and possessing the second-best record in the National League, the third best in MLB.

The pitching staff has been impressive with a combined 2.84 ERA, helping the Rockies to the second best record in the NL (behind the Cubs) and third in MLB (behind the A's and Cubs). And the Rockies swept a two-game series from the A's, who have lost only two other games this season.

The rotation's 2.65 ERA ranks third in MLB,and the bullpen's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh. The overall 2.84 ERA is the fourth best among the 30 MLB teams. The staff has allowed a composite .209 average, walking just 2.4 batters per nine innings.

armed

So what does all that boil down to? 

There are only three teams on the Rockies schedule with winning records -- the Dodgers (11-5), Padres (9-7) and A's (12-4). 

The Rockies swept a two-game series from the A's, and won two of three from San Diego. They still have a two-game visit from the A's to Coors Field to play, seven games left with the Padres, including a four-game visit to San Diego, and 10 games remaining against the Dodgers -- two three-game series in Los Angels and a four-game series at Coors Field.

Historically, a team that struggles on the road, the Rockies are 6-2 outside of Coors Field this year -- winning two of three at both Texas and Seattle, and sweeping those two games in Oakland.

Does that guarantee anything? Not at all.

It does, however, provide a foundation for the Rockies to build on.

Comments

Write 'em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Post-Season Started Today: A's Taking Charge in AL

Rockies would host Padres in best-of-three Wild Card Round

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: German Marquez Struggles in 1st; Big Hit Missing

Rockies come off road trip 4-2, have won all six series -- four on the road.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Jeff Hoffman Talks About Accepting Bullpen Role

Hoffman pitched three strong innings in relief during Saturday night's 1-hit effort at Seattle.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Drew Butera Sunday Pregame Discussion Castellani's Debut

Castellani worked four no-hit innings in combined one-hit effort by Rockies at Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby

4 x 4: Castellani Has Night to Remember in Seattle

Castellani became the third pitcher in Rockies history to allow two or fewer hits in his MLB debut

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Ryan Castellani on Big League Debut, Black Impressed, Ditto Blackmon

Ryan Castellani talks about the feeling from his four hitless innings against the Mariners in MLB debut

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Versatile Hampson Discusses Adding Outfield Duties to Middle Infield Play

Hampson has speed to be an impact leadoff hitter, which is where Black had him again on Saturday night in Seattle.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Saturday Pre-Game, Dropping Dahl Down in Lineup and More

Black looking forward to Castellani's big-league debut Saturday night in place of injured Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Right-hander Castellani's Old Tricks Earn Him a New Opportunity -- in the Big Leagues.

Castellani makes his MLB debut Saturday night at Seattle, replacing injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

4 X 4: Blackmon Rockin' and Rollin', Offense In Gear

Don't look now, but Rockies 10-3 record matches Cubs for the best in the MLB for team with a full schedule

Tracy Ringolsby