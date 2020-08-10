How Hot Are Rockies? In 1st Despite Early Season Funk for Key Members

Nolan Arenado is in a season-opening funk. Ditto Ryan McMahon and David Dahl and Tony Wolters.

Truth be told that's the good news.

Good news? Four regulars struggling?

Yep.

Despite all that, the Rockies reached the quarter-pole in the COVID-19 abbreviated regular season in first place in the NL West, having won 11 of their first 15 games.

Oh, Charlie Blackmon has had an explosive start to his season, going into Monday's game against a struggling Arizona Diamondbacks, Blackmon is riding a 13-game hitting streak in which he has hit .551 with 12 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI.

His season average of .458 (he was hitless in the first two games this year) makes him the 29th player in the Live-Ball Era (since 1920) with an average higher than .450.

Dan Murphy is enjoying a major rebound from his first season with the Rockies, hitting .364 with 11 RBI.

But. ...

Nolan Arenado is off to the slowest start of his career, hitting .185 with five RBI thanks to three home runs.

While Arenado might stick out because of his history, he's not alone in an offensive funk.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .200 with 22 home runs in 50 at-bats.

Tony Wolters is hitting .219.

And David Dahl is checking in at .246, raising his average 20 points with a 2-for-4 on Sunday in Oakland.

For all of that, a team known for its offense, is still sitting atop the NL West, having won each of its first six season, and possessing the second-best record in the National League, the third best in MLB.

The pitching staff has been impressive with a combined 2.84 ERA, helping the Rockies to the second best record in the NL (behind the Cubs) and third in MLB (behind the A's and Cubs). And the Rockies swept a two-game series from the A's, who have lost only two other games this season.

The rotation's 2.65 ERA ranks third in MLB,and the bullpen's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh. The overall 2.84 ERA is the fourth best among the 30 MLB teams. The staff has allowed a composite .209 average, walking just 2.4 batters per nine innings.

So what does all that boil down to?

There are only three teams on the Rockies schedule with winning records -- the Dodgers (11-5), Padres (9-7) and A's (12-4).

The Rockies swept a two-game series from the A's, and won two of three from San Diego. They still have a two-game visit from the A's to Coors Field to play, seven games left with the Padres, including a four-game visit to San Diego, and 10 games remaining against the Dodgers -- two three-game series in Los Angels and a four-game series at Coors Field.

Historically, a team that struggles on the road, the Rockies are 6-2 outside of Coors Field this year -- winning two of three at both Texas and Seattle, and sweeping those two games in Oakland.

Does that guarantee anything? Not at all.

It does, however, provide a foundation for the Rockies to build on.