Is There Relief in Sight at Coors Field?

Tracy Ringolsby

Getting a lead has not been a problem for the Rockies.

Maintaining a lead has been the challenge.

Now, Daniel Bard is 6-for-6 in saves, and Jairo Diaz has converted all three of his opportunities. The rest of the Rockies bullpen is a combined 5-for-11.

It happened against on Saturday night. The Angeles pulled out a 5-2, 11-inning victory, Tyler Kinley serving up a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th to Jared Walsh.

After having leads of 1-0 and 2-1, the Rockies were shutdown on just one hit in the final 5 2/3 innings -- a two-out, Trevor Story single in the sixth.

It was the eighth time this season the Rockies bullpen came up short in a game in which the Rockies had led.

nightmare

Among pitchers who have made more than two appearances, Yency Almonte (2.78) and Danile Bard (3.60) are the only relievers who have an ERA lower than 6.10. Bard has been an unexpected impact pitcher, having converted all six of his save opportunites, and striking out 25. He is in the big leagues for the first time in seven years. He spent the last two years as a mental skills coach in the Arizona organization, his career unraveling when he suddenly couldn't throw strikes.

at the age of 35, he has shown there is still life in that right arm. In 20 innings, he has walked only six batters, but struck out 25. Yency Almonte has the lowest ERA (2.78) among the primary relievers. He has issued only two walks in 22 2/3 innings.

relief

But all is not well in the bullpen. The Rockies relievers have combined for a 6.79 ERA and .304 batting average allowed. Statistically they rank 14th among the 15 NL teams, sitting ahead of only the Phillies -- 8-10, 7.11 ERA and nine blown saves in 17 opportunities.

blues
