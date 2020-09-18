It's Getting Late Early for the Rockies Post-Season Hopes

What kind of a night was it for the Rockies when they hosted the Dodgers in the opening game of a four-game series on Thursday night, and suffered a come-from-ahead 9-3 loss?

Well, they now find themselves with the 12th-best record in the National League, dropping them behind the Mets, Cardinals, Brewers and Cardinals in the bid to overtake the Giants for the eighth and final NL playoff spot.

Now they did jump out to a 2-0 lead, but the Dodgers tied the score with two runs in the fourth -- the second of which came when it was ruled Enrique Hernandez was hit by a pitch when he stuck his left elbow over home plate.

Hernandez made no attempt to get out of the way of the pitch, and had the pitch go off the elongated protective covering on his elbow which extended well past the elbow.

Oh, and then, with the Rockies holding a 3-2 lead with one out and two on in the seventh, Kyle Freeland turned the game over to the bullpen, and it was all downhill. Carlos Estevez and Jairo Diaz came out of the bullpen, and the Dodgers went on their way to a six-run inning -- their biggest inning of the season.

And the Rockies were on their way to equaling a franchise record with their fifth consecutive home game with three or fewer runs, leaving them with a 1-4 record in that stretch despite a rotation that had a 2.70 ERA in the five games.

"At that point, I thought Kyle had sort of hit the wall," said manager Bud Black. "His stuff wasn't as crisp as the inning unfolded.

"He ended the sixth with two strikeouts. He looked good. After the inning he said, `I can give you one more.' I said, `Great, you are throwing fine.' But during that inning I thought he lost a little bit of zip on his fastball. When he walked (Edwin) Rios, the lefty, that was a sign to take him out."

Besides, Mookie Betts, who has a .304 average with 15 home runs, is a right-handed hitter and he was up next.

"Kyle was approaching 100 pitches," said Black. "I thought his stuff was not as crisp as earlier in the game. I thought that was not a good matchup."

Turned out the Diaz matchup wasn't any better when he followed up a strike-one fastball in the 98-mile-per-hour range with a hanging slider that Betts lined to center for an RBI-single, and the offensive explosion had begun.

And for an encore?

Well, with Jon Gray out for the season, the Rockies will turn to rookie Ryan Castellani, who allowed one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings to the Angels on Sunday at Coors Field, and then Chi Chi Gonzalez, who will be making only his third start of the season -- his second since coming off the injury list three weeks ago.

But more than that there is an offense that has gone flat.

A team known for offense, the Rockies rank 10th in the NL with 58 home runs, eighth with 228 runs scored, seventh with a .255 batting average, and 12 in on-base percentage at .313.

The troubles were underscored on Thursday night. It's not just that the Rockies were held to five hits -- and did not draw a walk. But after taking a 2-0 lead five batters into the bottom of the first, the Rockies were shut down by Dodger starter Julio Urias, who retired the next 13 batters.

And the Rockies continued to fade in their bid for an NL post-season slot.