Kemp Is In A Comfort Zone at Coors Field -- Regardless of the Uniform He's Wearing

Matt Kemp signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in early July. He proved himself during the team's Summer Camp, and signed a big-league contract on July 30 the eve of the start of MLB's abbreviated season.

And now he's out to prove two things -- at 35 he's far from over the hill and he can hit at Coors Field against anybody, not just the Rockies.

Over the years, Kemp has been a Coors Field nightmare for the Rockies. He came into this season a career .321 hitter with 21 home runs and 77 RBI, the most home runs and RBI of a visiting player at Coors Field.

In the opening moments of the 2020 season, however, he is showing it's more about the location than the opponent.

He can hit at Coors Field wearing a home uniform, just as well as when he is on the other side of the field.

And he is enjoying the view from the homeside, having already worked his way from a part-time role in the opening road trip of the season to a regular in the DH role -- regardless of whether he is facing a left-handed or right-handed pitcher.

"I'm blessed to be in the position of playing the game I have loved for a long time," he said. "I'm grateful to the Rockies organization for letting me be with them and help them win some games."

Truth is, is a perfect fit for both sides. The Rockies have a left-handed-hitting dominated roster. Coming into Summer Camp a month ago, not only were six of the eight regulars left-handed hitters -- third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story the lone exceptions -- but so were the four primary outfielders.

Enter Kemp, whose 2019 season was limited to 20 games with the Reds, who released him three days after he was placed on the injured list with a broken rib. He made a cameo appearance in the Mets minor-league system later in that season and then went to spring training with the Marlins this year, only to be let go when spring camps were shut down.

Enter the Rockies.

General manager Jeff Bridich broached the idea, and manager Bud Black, who managed the Padres when Kemp signed with them in 2015 was all for it.

"He is a weapon," said Black. "He's been a run producer. He is dangerous."

And he is anxious to prove that regardless of what John Connelly may sing, the backside of 30 does not have to be the short side of time.

"I was trying to figure out why people think 35 is old," said Kemp. "When I was first coming up, 35-year-olds were in the prime of their careers. ... I want to continue to play baseball as long as I can. My goal is to play until I'm 40 years old. I've set that goal. I'm going to continue to grind until I can play anymore."

His time with the Rockies is a small sampling, but it has been positive.

Given his lack of spring training and late start on Summer Camp, Black was cautious initially. In the five-game, season-opening road trip, he pinch-hit twice and started one game -- against Texas left-hander Mike Minor, driving driving in the first run in a 3-2 victory on July 25.

He came on the bench in the first game of the Rockies current homestand, and went 1-for-2 with a double in a game the Padres rallied to win in the ninth inning on Friday, but is 4-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI in starting each of the last three games -- all Rockies victories.

"Being here and playing here, it's always been fun," Kemp said of Coors Field. "I have had a lot of success here. And now, to be in a lineup this keep and a lineup that does some damage if fun to be part of.

"On top of that, the defensive. ... I've never seen anything like it. (Trevor) Story and Nolan (Arenado) are fun to be part of."

Right now, Kemp has been the DH. He can still play the outfield, but with the outfield depth the Rockies have, they like the idea of that power bat in the DH role that NL teams are using full-time this year.

As Black put it, "He's a right-handed power bat and he has a good sense of the strikezone."

Kemp and Black have a mutual admiration for each other, stemming from that time Kemp played for Black in 2015, before the Padres fired Black mid-season.

"We've always had a good relationship," said Kemp. "I hated to see him go in San Diego. Giving me a chance to play for Buddy again, and with this ballclub, is fun."

And getting an early glimpse that gives every indication Kemp can hit in Coors Field, regardless of which team he is facing, is fun for the Rockies.

He's proud of that.

"You just don't lose bat speed from one year to the next," Kemp said. "I still think I can play baseball at the highest level."

Right now, nobody who has watched him in the last week would question that.