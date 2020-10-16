Money? No Object In Tampa, Where Winning Is The Topic of Conversation

Let's see, the Dodgers are barely hanging on in their NL Championship Series against the Braves. The Yankees never got past the the AL Division Series, getting eliminated by the Rays.

The Rays?

They are in control of the AL Championship Series match against Houston, going into Thursday's game with a 3-games to-1 edge.

Surprised?

Don't be. The Rays aren't free spenders, but they have become fairly consistent winners. And they do it with analytics, the current fad in baseball, but not with a blind spot toward the basics of the game.

They build a team by listening to scouts, taking a chance, and having the type of player development program that a fellow like

Guess who the odds markers are favoring to win the World Series? Yep, that's right, the Rays.

And it's not a sudden rise. Even before the post-season began, the Rays were No. 2 in terms of the odds to win the World Series, just behind the Dodgers and just ahead of the Yankees.

Cost efficient? Well, in this COVID impacted time in which the regular season was limited to 60 games, the Yankees led MLB with a payroll of $109,4339,081. The Rays? They ranked 28th out of 30 teams at $28,290,689.

And it has always been that way. The Rays advanced to the post-season for the sixth time in 13 years this season. And they have had success without an outlandish payroll.

In their six post-season appearances they have ranked 30 in payroll once, 29th once, 28th twice, 20th once and 28th three times.