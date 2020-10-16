SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Money? No Object In Tampa, Where Winning Is The Topic of Conversation

Tracy Ringolsby

Let's see, the Dodgers are barely hanging on in their NL Championship Series against the Braves. The Yankees never got past the the AL Division Series, getting eliminated by the Rays.

The Rays?

They are in control of the AL Championship Series match against Houston, going into Thursday's game with a 3-games to-1 edge.

Surprised?

Don't be. The Rays aren't free spenders, but they have become fairly consistent winners. And they do it with analytics, the current fad in baseball, but not with a blind spot toward the basics of the game. 

They build a team by listening to scouts, taking a chance, and having the type of player development program that a fellow like 

Guess who the odds markers are favoring to win the World Series? Yep, that's right, the Rays.

image_2020-10-14_161209

And it's not a sudden rise. Even before the post-season began, the Rays were No. 2 in terms of the odds to win the World Series, just behind the Dodgers and just ahead of the Yankees.

image_2020-10-15_050757

Cost efficient? Well, in this COVID impacted time in which the regular season was limited to 60 games, the Yankees led MLB with a payroll of $109,4339,081. The Rays? They ranked 28th out of 30 teams at $28,290,689.

image_2020-10-15_052822

And it has always been that way. The Rays advanced to the post-season for the sixth time in 13 years this season. And they have had success without an outlandish payroll.

In their six post-season appearances they have ranked 30 in payroll once, 29th once, 28th twice, 20th once and 28th three times.

annually
Comments

Write 'em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rays Randy Arozarena Has Been a 'Hit' In Baseball Post-Season

Did Dodgers find life with Game 3 in in NLCS; Rays a win from claiming AL title

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Takes a Look at Today's LCS Matchups

Rays go for a sweep of Astros on Wednesday, Dodgers no longer favorite to win World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

Inside Pitch: Hall of Fame Recognizes Morgan, Ford

Check out the latest from the Hall of Fame, including a tribute to Whitey Ford and Joe Morgan

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

Sam's No. 3: The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Is Paul Goldschmidt baseball's smartest baserunner?

How a Smart Baserunner Can Exploit the Basepath Rules

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Quick Hits on LCS Games

Braves won Game 1 of NLCS vs. Dodgers -- Will they maintain past history, having advanced to World Series the 4 previous times they won Game 1?

Tracy Ringolsby

Arms Race: Advantage Atlanta in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Los Angeles

Braves shock Dodgers with ninth-inning outburst for 5-1 win in Game 1 of NLCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Head Into Game 2 ALCS With Edge on Astros

Dodgers look to take next step in bid to claim World Championship for first time since 1998

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Hoping to End their Post-Season Blues

Nineteen Major League teams have won a World Series since the last time the Dodgers were able to enjoy the final celebration of the MLB post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Have 39 Players on Instructional League Roster

Five of six players selected in the first-year player draft are included in the Instructional League this year

Tracy Ringolsby