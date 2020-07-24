Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

Notable: MLB Embarking Upon Shortest Season In History

Tracy Ringolsby

What will go down as the shortest regular-season in Major League history will make up for its shortcomings with the longest post-season in history.

Between the outbreak of COVID-19 and then an elongated debate between the owners and Major League Baseball Players Association over a revamped regular-season schedule, the 30 MLB teams are scheduled to play 60 games each -- nearly 45 games fewer than the previously shortest season in MLB history.

short

Baseball, however, will make up for that this year by expanding the post-season from the 10 teams in recent years -- the three division champions and two teams with the best record that didn't win a division from both the NL and AL -- and will advance 16 of the 30 teams to the post-season. The group of 16 will include the first- and second-place teams in each division, and the two remaining teams from each league with the best record.

champions

That will dilute the quality, although in the three-game first round, the six division champions and wild-card with best record from each league will host all three games, and there will be no off day.

There have only been seven times that a team with fewer than 90 regular-season victories has claimed a world championship. Only once, however, has that team been a Wild Card -- the Giants in 2014 -- and not a division champion.

wild

While the Giants are one of seven Wild Card teams to win a World Series, the other six have all won 90-plus records, including 2019 world champion Washington, which was 93-69 in the regular season. The 2002 Angels, who won a battle of Wild Cards with the Giants, won 99 regular-season games, and the 2004 Red Sox won 98 games in claiming the AL Wild Card berth en route to a world championship.

And in the last decade, 18 teams with .500 or worst records would have qualified for the post-season. In other words, 18 teams that did not have a winning record would go into the post-season with a chance to claim a World Championship under the plan this year.

But then the quality of the champion is not the underlying reason for the expanded post-season. Nope, it's revenue from national television of post-season games.

.500
Comments

Write 'em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stats Inc. Says: Rockies Have Historic Opening Day Edge on Rangers

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has an Opening Day Impact among the MLB elite

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies 30-Man Roster -- Goudeau's Determination Rewarded

Charlie Blackmon given clearance to be part of Colorado Rockies season-opening roster, Pete Lambert undergoes Tommy John surgery

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 23, 1962: Jackie Robinson Became the First African-American Inducted Into the Baseball Hall of Fame

It was fitting that Robinson was the first African-American honored in Cooperstown in light of the fact he was the first African-American to play Major League Baseball

Tracy Ringolsby

American Sporting Public's Longest Drought Without a Game From the Big 4 Has Ended

Sports fans had not gone longer without an MLB, NFL, NBA or NHL game in 103 years

Tracy Ringolsby

3's Company: Catchers Butera and Diaz Join Wolters on Rockies 40-Man Roster

With 30-man roster Rockies feel a third catcher gives them more flexibility in game-on-the-line situations

Tracy Ringolsby

Oh, no: Oberg will open season on injured list, back strain still an issue

Oh, no: Oberg will open season on injured list, back strain still an issue

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: The Change in Extra Innings

Good or bad for the game? MLB will start off extra innings with a runner on second base.

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 22, 1987 Harold Baines Became the White Sox All-Time HR Leaders

Harold Baines' reign as the White Sox All-Time home run leader faded into the background with the arrival of Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated Quick Hits: Rockies Go Deep in 5-1 Exhibition Victory at Texas

Arenado, Murphy and Dahl clear the fences, Rockies help open Rangers new ballpark in preparation for season-opening matchup with Texas on Friday

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Outfielder Sam Hilliard Had Something to Smile About In A Time of Sadness

Texas Rangers made arrangement for Hilliard's father, suffering from ALS, to get into the ballpark on Tuesday night to watch his son play the hometown Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby