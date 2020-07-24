Notable: MLB Embarking Upon Shortest Season In History

What will go down as the shortest regular-season in Major League history will make up for its shortcomings with the longest post-season in history.

Between the outbreak of COVID-19 and then an elongated debate between the owners and Major League Baseball Players Association over a revamped regular-season schedule, the 30 MLB teams are scheduled to play 60 games each -- nearly 45 games fewer than the previously shortest season in MLB history.

Baseball, however, will make up for that this year by expanding the post-season from the 10 teams in recent years -- the three division champions and two teams with the best record that didn't win a division from both the NL and AL -- and will advance 16 of the 30 teams to the post-season. The group of 16 will include the first- and second-place teams in each division, and the two remaining teams from each league with the best record.

That will dilute the quality, although in the three-game first round, the six division champions and wild-card with best record from each league will host all three games, and there will be no off day.

There have only been seven times that a team with fewer than 90 regular-season victories has claimed a world championship. Only once, however, has that team been a Wild Card -- the Giants in 2014 -- and not a division champion.

While the Giants are one of seven Wild Card teams to win a World Series, the other six have all won 90-plus records, including 2019 world champion Washington, which was 93-69 in the regular season. The 2002 Angels, who won a battle of Wild Cards with the Giants, won 99 regular-season games, and the 2004 Red Sox won 98 games in claiming the AL Wild Card berth en route to a world championship.

And in the last decade, 18 teams with .500 or worst records would have qualified for the post-season. In other words, 18 teams that did not have a winning record would go into the post-season with a chance to claim a World Championship under the plan this year.

But then the quality of the champion is not the underlying reason for the expanded post-season. Nope, it's revenue from national television of post-season games.