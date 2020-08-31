Overshadowed by the Ugliness of Sunday, Chi Chi Gonzalez Reaffirmed his Value to Rockies

Obscured by the overall ugliness of the Rockies' 13-2 loss to the Padres at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon was a glimmer of hope -- hope for the Rockies as they prepare for a 26-game sprint to the end of the abbreviated baseball season.

While rookie Ryan Castellani battled the challenge of Coors Field, leaving after allowing five runs in two innings, Chi Chi Gonzalez, activated from the injured list on Saturday, worked four innings, giving up just one run, in his first appearance in 27 days.

He allowed one run in four innings, facing a minimum nine batters in the first three thanks to a fifth-inning double play, needing only 47 pitches -- 31 for strikes.

The fifth man in the rotation at the start of the season -- limited to just one mediorre start before going on the injured list -- Gonzalez made an impressive audition for regaining that role in the rotation.

"Chi Chi did a nice ob of keeping us in the game through six innings," said Black, his team railing 6-2 when Gonzalez departed. "That was encouraging to see."

How encouraging? Time will tell.

Castellani has shown promise in starts prior to Sunday, but he has been on a short leash in light of the fact he opened the season working out with the players at the Satellite camp, which is using facilities at Metro State and Denver University to keep players in shape in case of a need by the big-league club.

And if the Rockies were to decide to keep Jon Gray, German Marquez, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela working every fifth day, a fifth starter would be needed only three more times this season -- Sept. 8 in San Diego, Sept. 19 against the Dodgers, and Sept. 24 at San Francisco.

They also would look for a sixth start on Sept. 25 in Arizona when they play a doubleheader to make up for the Aug. 27 postponement due to players observance of a one-day postponement of games out of respect for Black Lives Matter.

There's not much wiggle room in this abbreviated season if the Rockies want to claim one of the eight National League slots in the expanded post-season of 2020. Right now, the Rockies are clinging to the No. 7 slot.

They have been relegated to one of the two wild-card berths by the strong play of the Dodgers, who lead MLB, much less the NL West, 26-10 record. The Padres, meanwhile, are holding down the No. 2 slot in the NL West at 21-15.

Whether it is in the rotation or as someone manager Bud Black can turn to who can pitched multiple innings to keep a game from getting out of hand, Gonzalez showed last September he is ready to fill a critical role on the staff.

After missing the bulk of two seasons because of a delayed Tommy John surgery because he tried to rehab without the surgery initially, Gonzalez was challenged in the first five months of 2019 with both Triple-A Albuquerque and with the Rockies.

Last September, however, Gonzalez rose from the ashes. He was 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in five appearances -- four starts and an extended appearance in relief of Kyle Freeland, who himself was rebuilding arm strength after a season of aches and pains (mentally and physically).

Gonzalez was slotted as the fifth starter when this season started, behind Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Jon Gray and German Marquez, and had his initial appearance delayed until the ninth game of the season because of two off days in the first week of the season. He lasted only three innings, giving up three runs, in what became a 7-6 Rockies victory against the Giants on Aug. 3, but four days later was placed on the injured list.

He is now healthy and ready to pitch -- it's a matter of where and when the Rockies feel they can maximize the impact he can have on the pitching staff.