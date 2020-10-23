SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Rays Are Biggest Payroll Underdogs in World Series History

Tracy Ringolsby

Talk about David vs. Goliath. . . Well, then talk about the Rays vs. the Dodgers in the World Series.

The Rays ranked 28th in MLB in terms of payroll during the 2020 season. There has never been a team that ranked lower that has advanced to the World Series. What's more, the Dodgers rank No. 2.

Only twice has a team that finished 12 slots or more below it's World Series opponent in terms of payroll than managed to win a World Series -- the 2003 Marlins, who ranked 25th in payroll, against the No. 1 ranked Yankees, and the 2017 Astros, who ranked 18th, knocking off the No. 1 ranked Dodgers.

image_2020-10-23_144436

Since the wild-card was added in 1995 there have been only six world championships who had a payroll smaller than it's oppoennt, but only two of them had a differential of more than 12 spots in the salary standings -- those 2003 Marlins and the 2017 Astros, who had the 18th highest payroll, and knocked off the No. 1 Dodgers.

lessismore
economical

It is worth nothing that since 1995 only eight times has a team with the highest payroll in baseball advanced to the World Series -- and that team was the Yankees six times. Those eight teams have lost the World Series three times -- the Dodgers to the Astros in 2017, Yankees to the Marlins in 2003, and Yankees to the Diamondbacks in 2001.

No1
Comments

Write 'em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buehler Has Enjoyed Striking Post-Season Success

History Says: Winner of Game 3 in 2020 World Series Will Have Edge for Championship

Tracy Ringolsby

Umpire Got the Count Wrong, Now What?

An incorrect pitch count can be corrected -- but only before another pitch is thrown.

Tracy Ringolsby

Golden Boy: Arenado Nominated for 8th Gold Glove in 8 MLB Seasons

Arenado and Blackmon among finalists at their positions for Gold Glove Awards; Story left off finalists list at shortstop

Tracy Ringolsby

Seven Years Later, Daniel Bard Got Another Opportunity and Took Advantage of It

Daniel Bard had been through enough in his baseball career that the thought of pitching in Coors Field never phased him

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Daniel Bard's Amazing Comeback Earned Attention from Peers

Daniel Bard returned to the big leagues after a seven-year absence, and at the age of 35 re-established himself as a quality reliever

Tracy Ringolsby

A Rare Moment: Dodger-Rays World Series is 3rd in 21 years Featuring Best 2 Records in MLB

Dodgers haven't won a World Series since 1988 and Rays are looking for first world championship in franchise history

Tracy Ringolsby

Clayton Kershaw Earns 5th Post-Season Game 1 Victory, Equaling Most in History

Blake Snell draws Game 2 World Series start for Rays, looking to get through six innings for first time in 15 starts this year -- 4 in post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers/Rays Combine for Best Winning Percentage in World Series History

The post-season may have had a record 16 teams, but the two teams with the best records in MLB face off in World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Batters Interferes With Catcher's Throw

When is a batter considered to have interfered with a catcher's attempt to throw a baserunner out?

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories Don't Die: Gary Hughes Was a Behind The Scenes Guy Who Made an Impact on MLB

Scouts are not guys who get a lot of attention, but scouts like the late Gary Hughes are guys who made a difference

Tracy Ringolsby