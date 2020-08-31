Relief In Sight: Rockies Add Veteran Reliever Mychal Givens For Late-Inning Stability

The Rockies have been among the more successful teams in the National League when it has come to closing out games in a save situation. They have converted 11 of 15 opportunities, a 73.3% success rate, third in the NL behind the Marlins (90.9) and Cubs (76.9).

The problem is getting to the save situation.

The Rockies took a step to try and ease that issue with the acquisition of right-hander Mychal Givens from the Orioles on Sunday. It came at a price -- prospects Tyler Nevin, a corner infielder, ranked the No. 13 prospect in the organization by Baseball America, and middle infielder Terrin Vavra, ranked No. 17, along with future considerations.

"Adding an all-star type pitcher, obviously you have to pay a high premium," said general manager Jeff Bridich.

A high price? Well, in Givens they did get a proven late-inning setup man, who may seem old in terms of the Rockies roster but did just turn 30 this summer, and he is not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

And Givens is a pitcher who has been successful in a hitter-friendly ballpark, Baltimore's Camden Yards, although Bridich was quick to explain that Givens having pitched in a ballpark with smaller dimensions was not a factor in bringing him to Coors Field.

"It was about the type of work he has been asked to do in his career, the type of stuff he has, the pitch mix he has, and how he does it," said Bridich.

The Rockies are hoping that Givens can step into a late-inning set-up role, shutdown late-inning rallies, and possibly even close out some games, although right now Daniel Bard, 35 and back in the big leagues for the first time in nine years, has emerged as the primary closer.

"(Givens) has proven to be a solid Major League Baseball reliever," said manager Bud Black. "He has been in the big leagues five-plus years. He's performed. He has been durable. ... He is a back end guy who is going to help us.

"He has good fastball movement with a good breaking ball and good change."

And it is not like Givens became a sudden interest to the Rockies, who are looking for him to provide late-inning bullpen stability. He has been of interest to the franchise for some time.

"This is not the first time we have asked about Mychal Givens in the last few years," said Bridich. "What he has done in the past fits our later innings. There is a lot of experience there, a lot of production.

"The way he does it is a little different in terms of his mechanics, which is intriguing here. We are just really excited to bring this caliber of pitcher into this fold. The fact he is around at least through next year for us is a factor as well."

While the offense has been inconsistent, it also has found itself facing a major deficit way too often. The inability of the bullpen to keep a game close is underscored by the fact the Rockies bullpen has a combined 7.21 ERA after the sixth inning.