Rockies Draft Choice Blomgren Has Mindset That Pushed Him to Achieve

Jack Blomgren is blue collar.

The Rockies fifth-round draft choice out of the University of Michigan isn’t flashy.

But he’s a winner.

And that, to him, is what matters most.

“I have always been extra competitive,” he said. “I played three sports growing up, and I’m the middle (of three) brothers. I have that competitive mindset. I was always trying to be better than my older brother and pushing by younger brother to be better than both of us.”

It’s the only way he knew.

He proudly watched his father, who didn’t finish high school, turn sweat and determination into success, becoming a builder, not only of structural buildings but also of young men with a focus on being the best they could be.

“My dad grew up poor,” said Blomgren. “He has always been a hard worker, hard-nosed man. He motivated me, seeing how he worked and the time he put in. It motivated me.”

And it is paying off for Blomgren, the starting shortstop for a Michigan team that a year ago found itself playing Vanderbilt for the College World Series championship. Nothing has been finalized yet, but he is expected to embark on a professional baseball career, a dream that is about to become a reality.

“Coming out of high school I was not the most talented player,” he said. “My mind set was I wanted to go somewhere and work hard to become the player I am today. I am willing to do whatever it takes.”

So far so good.

He is coming off a junior year cut short by the pandemic in which he hit .286 and a .44 on-base percentage, having reached base in all 15 games the Wolverines played prior to the season being halted. That cam eon the heels of a sophomore season in which he was a second-team All-Big 10 selection, making the All-Tournament team in the College World Series in which the Wolverines lost the championship playoff to Vanderbilt.

And the year before that he was the only freshman on the Michigan team to play all 52 Wolverine games.

It is the only way Blomgren knows to play, which was apparent to Rockies scouting director Bill Schmidt, whose son Matt was a teammate of Blomgren.

“Ever since I stepped on campus, we bonded,” said Blomgren.

And cadtching Michigan games when he could so he could watch his own son, Schmidt got a long look at Blomgren. What he saw was a player committed to excel.

“Some might say he is an overachiever, but I think if you looking at it fairly, he’s a committed individual who has put in a lot of time and effort to become the player he is,” said Schmidt.

Pre-draft reports indicated Blomgren had the versatility to be a super utilityman.

Former Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd, now an analyst for MLB Network, envisions Blomgren as a "Jamey Carroll" type of utility player with a clubhouse impact.

Schmidt, however, isn’t going to cut Blomgren short.

“He could be a super utility guy,” said Schmidt. “He is an athlete and he is focused. It wouldn’t surprise me if he did wind up being an every day middle infielder. His work habits, his commitment to being the best he can be, is something you can’t overlook.”

Blomgren said he had inquiries from “probably half of the teams,” before the draft, and felt a half dozen had serious interest. The Rockies, however, were the team he had the strongest feelings for.

“I talked to Matt,” he said of Schmidt’s son. “He told me his dad like watching me play. I had the idea in the back of my mind I’d be picked by the Rockies. (Schmidt) saw a lot of our games. My reason was he had seen me play a lot and he knew who I am off the field.”

Who Blomgren is, is his father’s son.

“He’s supported me all the way,” said Blomgren. “All the money he invested in me, buying me gear, the travel ball teams. It motivated me. I appreciated it.

“He came from nothing, and he put it on the line for me.”

Blomgren is making the investment pay off.

Take a peek at MLB.com's look at Blomgren:

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/video/rockies-draft-ss-blomgren-no-140?t=mlb-draft