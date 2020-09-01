Rockies Embrace an Older Look, Acquire OF Pillar From Red Sox

The Rockies have a roster built around youth, which bodes well for the future.

Right now, however, the focus is on the present, and in the last two days, leading up to Monday's trading deadline, the Rockies added two doses of experience to the mix of 28 players on the active roster.

While right-handed relilever Mychal Givens joined the Rockies on Monday, after being acquired from Baltimore in a trade that was announced on Sunday, Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich was putting the final touches on a deal that brought outfielder Kevin Pillar from the Boston Red Sox.

Pillar will join the Rockies in time for Tuesday night's game against the Giants, the team Pillar played for a year ago.

The deals underscore the fact that despite falling to 17-18 with a loss to the Padres on Monday, the eight-team NL post-season alignment still bodes well for the Rockies, who would qualify for the best-of-three first-round if the post-season began today.

The two additions bring an experience aspect that could provide a lift for a Rockies roster that prior to the trades ranked as the fourth youngest in baseball, the 28-man roster averaging 27.6 years of age.

Givens, 30, joins Daniel Bard, 35, as the only pitchers on the roster who are on the backside of 30. Pillar, 31, will be in the outfielder along with Charlie Blackmon, 34, and outfielder/DH Matt Kemp, 34. Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is 35, and backup catcher Drew Butera is 37. Pillar also provides a right-handed bat to a Rockies lineup that is heavy on left-handed hitters.

With Givens have another year before he can become a free agent, the Rockies had to give up prospects Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra to acquire him from the Orioles, but given the fact Pillar is free-agent eligible after the season, the Rockies sent the Red Sox a player-to-be-named-later and 2019-20 international slot money.

In addition to adding Givens to the roster on Monday, the Rockies called up Antonio Santos, which led to pitcher James Pazos being sent to the auxiliary camp, and infielder Brendan Rodgers being placed on the injured list with a right shoulder capsular strain.

The Rockies will have to make another roster move when Pillar joins the team Tuesday.

Whether Pillar leaves as a free-agent at season's end or remains with the Rockies, manager Bud Black and the players welcomed him as a stretch-run addition. In addition to playing center field the bulk of the time, Pillar is considered an above-average right field, and would allow Blackmon to get more time at the DH to stay strong.

"He is a proven big-league outfielder with a skill set both offensively and defensively that I think we need now," said Black. "He can play a really good center field. He's an aggressive, hard-nosed player. He's a damage. He's a leader."

Folks in Boston said Pillar walked into a veteran Red Sox clubhouse and quickly became a central figures in this COVID-shortened season.

"I've talked to two of his most recent managers and they say he is a gamer, " Black said in reference to former Giants manager Bruce Bochy and former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

After opening the 60-game shortened season with an 11-3 record the Rockies felt good about their post-season potential. However, with Monday's loss to a San Diego team that is in second place in the NL West, the Rockies are 6-15 since, falling to 17-18. They, however, still remain in line for one of the two wild-card spots in that eight-team opening round, which includes the first and second place teams from all three NL divisions.

"Part of it," Black said when asked if the Rockies were driven to add a veteran presence. "When you get into a pennant race and haven't been through one it's different for a lot of (less experienced) players. To go through the last week weeks with guys like (Daniel) Murphy, (Matt) Kemp and Pillar to go with Charlie (Blackmon), Nolan (Arenado) and Trevor (Story), it helps. There's no two ways about it. Experience helps."

Maybe an even bigger deal is that Pillar is a right-handed hitter joining a team that is deep in left-handed bats, often putting a starting lineup on the field in which shortstop Trevor Story and third baseman Nolan Arenado are the only right-handed hitters.

The addition of Pillar will impact the versatile Garrett Hampson, who in addition to shortstop and second base has shown he is an above average outfielder.

While Pillar, who was in Buffalo with the Red Sox, is expected to join the Rockies in time for Tuesday's game against the Giants, the team is played for a year ago, Givens was on hand for Monday's game, anxious to embark on the latest segment of his career.

"I expected to be traded," said Givens. "I have been involved in trade talks the lat two, three years. I definitely expected it this year."

And while Coors Field is known as a hitter-friendly environment, Givens said he welcomed the opportunity to be with the Rockies.

"I'm stoked to play with (Nolan) Arenado and Murphy," he said of two Rockies who were his teammates

And Arenado and Murphy, along with the rest of the core of the Rockies roster, are "stocked" to have Givens and Pillar as their new teammates.