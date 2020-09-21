Rockies Hit the Road -- Looking for a Way to Sneak Into Post-Season

It was late in August of the 1973 season, the New York Mets were an afterthought in the battle for an NL East title when their manager, the late Casey Stengel, uttered the famous words, "It ain't over `till it's over."

Well, it's the final week of the abbreviated 2020 season, the Rockies embarking on an eight-game, seven-day, regular season-ending road trip to San Francisco and Arizona.

They would love to prove Stengel right, just like those Miracle Mets did, rallying from a 58-70 record on Aug. 27, 1973 to win 24 of their final 33 games, not unlike those Mets, who won the NL East and the NLCS before dropping the World Series in seven games to the Oakland A's.

History says it won't be easy for the Rockies, who are three games back of the Giants, Reds and Brewers, who are tied for that eight-and-final NL post-season slot, and a half-game back of the Mets.

"We have put ourselves in a hole, three games out in late September," said Rockies manager Bud Black. "Now we have eight games to play and a lot can happen. The giys talk about it in the clubhouse, around the batting cage. The guys are aware of what is going on around the ballclub."

And the load could be even heavier, depending on the status of Nolan Arenado. Arenado did not play on Sunday, and manager Bud Black admitted Black was having his right shoulder examined, although the results of the tests won't be known until Monday afternoon.

Bothered all season by the soreness in his right shoulder, Arenado's offensive impact has suffered. He is hitting only .175 with runners in scoring position, well below the .332 career average he brought into the 2020 season, and he has hit only one home run in the last month.

He admits the season has worn on him.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror,” Arenado said during the weekend. “I’m not going to put total blame on my (sore shoulder). The blame goes on me, (I’m) just not performing the way I should. But playing with something nagging isn’t very fun. It’s kind of hard to compete but I’m not going to put all of the blame on this.”

A successful final week of the regular-season could make Arenado and the rest of the Rockies feel better.

And, the Rockies have had one of those miracle finishes like Berra's Met. Back in 2007, the Rockies put on a season-ending rush that saw them rally to win 14 of 15 games.

It was capped off by a Game 163 playoff with the Padres for the NL Wild-Card slot, the Rockies scoring three times in the bottom of the 13th for a 9-8 victory against a Padres team that was actually managed by Black.

Seeing that 8-6 lead slip away with Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman on the mound is evidence for Black that anything can happen.

"You look at the standings and we obviously put ourselves in a little bit of a hole," he said. "three games out for the last spot (in the post-season) with eight games to play. ... A lot can happen."

The irony is that this year, for once, the Rockies actually have reason to look forward to a road trip. For the second time since the franchise's inaugural 1993 season, the Rockies could finish the season with a worst home record than road record.

While they did win their home finale against the Dodgers on Sunday, they were 12-18 at Coors Field this year. They embark on the regular-season-ending road trip with an 11-11 record on the road.

Oracle Park, the home of the Giants, and Chase Field, the home of the Diamondbacks, have not been kind to the Rockies over the years. They are among six current NL ballparks in which the Rockies have an all-time record with a winning percentage of .384 or lower.

But this has been a different year than any other -- that's for sure. And while the Rockies are 4-2 overall against the D-Backs, they did sweep a three-game series in their only trip to Arizona so far this season. They will be making their only appearance of the season in San Francisco this week, but they are 4-2 against the Giants, who made two trips to Coors Field.

The Rockies will open the series by sending German Marquez to the mound on Monday and Kyle Freeland on Tuesday. They are tied for second among NL pitchers with six games apiece in which they have worked at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs but have not won a game.

Zac Gallen of Arizona also has made six of those starts, and Dinelson Lamet of the Padres leads the NL with eight. As a team, the Rockies have had 18 such starts, tied with Cleveland for the second most among big-league teams, one behind the Diamondbacks.

But with Jon Gray out for the season and a fifth spot in the rotation that has been far from steady this year, the Rockies will turn to rookie Ryan Castellani and Chi Chi Gonzalez in the final two games.

Castellani is 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA in nine appearances, eight starts, since being activated on the big-league roster. In his low appearance against the Giants, he did work two scoreless innings in relief on Sept. 2.

Gonzalez gave up three runs in three innings of an Aug. 3 start against the Giants, after which he went on the injured list. Upon his return to the active roster, he allowed two runs, one earned, in a two-inning relief appearance against San Francisco on Sept. 2.

And it doesn't get easier in Arizona. Oh, Antonio Senzatela will be ready to pitch on Friday night, but there's a doubleheader that night, which means the Rockies will be looking at a bullpen brigade to get them through the other game.

"It's a dogfight," said Black.