Rockies Hoping Nolan Is Rolling After Critical At-Bat in Saturday Win

Tracy Ringolsby

With the scored tied, two on and no out in the top of the ninth on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado fell behind in the count 0-1, and then not only beat the Dodgers' shift, but rolled a single into right field, scoring Raimel Tapia with the go-ahead run in what began a 5-2 Rockies victory.

Big deal? A ground ball single into right field?

Yep, real big deal.

sams

The abbreviates season of 2020 has been a challenge for Arenado. He takes pride in his role as the imposing figure in the middle of the Rockies lineup, the man who can change a game's moment with one swing of his powerful bat.

This year, though, Arenado never has gotten offensively in sync.

It's not for a lack of effort. That's not Arenado's way.

So why the excitement over an opposite-field single?

Glad you asked.

Understand that with the demands Arenado puts on himself, with the inconsistency he has dealt with in 2020, he so easily could slip into that pity-party, and go up to the plate in the ninth inning Saturday night focused on hitting a 6-run (yes 6-run) home run.

That, however, is not in Arenado's DNA, not even when he hasn't met his own expectations. 

He wasn't about to let his personal pride overcome him.

With Tapia on third baseman, and the Dodgers over-shifted to the left side of the infield, Arenado knew all he needed to do to put the Rockies on top was roll a ball into right field.

And that's what he did. It wasn't fancy. It won't be one of those moments Arenado and Rockies fans will never forget.

It was, however, a reminder to anyone listening or watching that Arenado's focus is on one thing -- helping his team win. 

"I told myself, `Don't roll the ball over,'" Arenado recalled. "I told myself, `Hit the ball the other way and get the run in.' Right now, I'm in a battle, trying to grind it out. I was able to stay inside the ball, not trying to do too much."

He did plenty, and his cousin, Josh Fuentes provided the capper -- a two-run, pinch-hit home run that produced the 5-2 final score.

"It was a huge win," said Arenado. "We haven't won here (very often). To see us comeback after (Friday) and get a win is huge."

It's been a frustrating run for the Rockies of late.

And Arenado, a perennial All-Star, Gold Glove selection and Silver Slugger honoree, has not met his own expectations along the way.

He wants to be the guy. He welcomes the expectations. He wants to be good, why shouldn't he embrace the idea that others think he is good? 

"I pride myself on driving in runs," he said. "I like being in that position. Obviously, I'm disgusted when I don't."

And he does succeed on a regular basis. Think about the fact that he has 100 or more RBI in every month of his career and in April, where he "only" has 100 even remember that he began his rookie season, 2013, in the minor leagues, not making his big-league debut until April 28 that year.

arenadofiles

"That's professional hitting," manager Bud Black said.

And there was a subdued sense of satisfaction visible with the way Arenado smiled as he ran to first base.

"I didn't notice it, but I am happy it happened," Black said when asked about his reaction to Arenado's smile. "I like when Nolan smiles. We all do. He cares so much. He tries so hard. We talk about him carrying the weight (of the team's success) on his shoulder.

"I told him to go play loose, have fun."

For Arenado fun is a translation for winning.

And Black said Arenado's willingness to do whatever it takes to win is what makes him special, and allows him to come through in moments like Saturday.

"That type of hit against a good pitcher in a big game like that is what it takes (to be successful)," said Black. "Nolan's going to take professional at-bats. That's the type of hitter he is."

That's why Arenado is such a critical part of the Rockies post-season goals.

