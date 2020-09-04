SI.com
Rockies Looking to Put Recent History at Dodger Stadium In Rearview Mirror

Tracy Ringolsby

In a stretch of disappointments, the Rockies were able to celebrate on Wednesday, ralllying from a five-run, fourth-inning deficit in their homestand finale against the Giants to pull out a 9-6 victory against the Giants.

Big deal?

Real big.

Let's face it, the Rockies have been in a F-U-N-K. And on Friday night they open a six-0game road trip that takes them to Dodger Stadium and then San Diego, the two teams ahead of them in the NL West.

And when the Rockies are in Los Angeles, face it, neither the smog nor congession are the biggest problem they face. Nope, it's playing the Dodgers on their turf.

That's why that victory on Wednesday is such a big deal. They didn't just win the game 9-6. They rallied from a 6-1 deficit at the end of four innings. And they took control with a five-run seventh inning, keyed by a two-run triple from the latest acquisition, Kevin Pillar, and two-run home run from Sam Hilliard.

And not only did rookie Ryan Castellani worked two shutout innings in relief, but Mychael Givens, in his Rockies debut, Carlos Esteves, and Daniel Bard combined to pitch three perfect innings, Givens earning credit for the victory, and Bard the save.

"No doubt it lifts us," manager Bud Black said of the victory against the Giants. "We swung the bats which should give us some confidence. We have to pitch and hit to beat the Dodgers."

That's easier said than done -- especially at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies have lost 16 of their last 17 games at Dodger Stadium -- five of them by four or more runs. It was on Sept. 21 last year that Chi Chi Gonzalez started and earned a 4-2 victory for that lone Rockies win in the 16-game slide. Jairo Diaz earned the save.

Over the last 17 games at Dodger Stadium, the Rockies have scored only 46 runs. They have struck out 96 times, walked only 27 times and had only 89 hits. Three of the Rockies have hit hit .300 -- Sam Hilliard (.333), Trevor Story (.310) and Charlie Blackmon (.309). 

Five of them are below the Mendoza Line (.200) -- Raimel Tapia (.194), Ryan McMahon (.154), Josh Fuentes (.111) and Tony Wolters (.107).

And that  is discounting former Dodger Matt Kemp, who had only four plate appearances in the three games. He never made contact -- one walk and three strikeouts.

And the mound hasn't been any more comforting for Rockies players than the batter's box.

Now, the Dodgers are 96-41 at home since July 1, 2018. But no team has been the victim of the Dodgers more often than the Rockies, not only losing 16 of 17 games, but blown four out of five save opportunities and compiling a 6.27 ERA.

Oh, there are five teams who haven't won a game at Dodger Stadium since the Rockies struggle began, but four of them only player three games (the Brave,s Reds, Marlins and Phillies) and the fifth, the Pirates, is 0-6.

Write 'em Cowboy

