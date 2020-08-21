Rockies Looking to Rebound But Face A Major Hurdle: Dodgers

As if things haven't been bad enough for the Rockies in the past two weeks, now they have to play T-H-E Dodgers. Oh, well it can't any worst than it's been of late.

Or can it.

They not only are playing a Dodgers' team that has been the team to beat in the NL West for some time, but the Rockies are walking into Dodger Stadium for their next three games.

It's not promising.

The Rockies winning percentage against the Dodgers of .415 equals the lowest against a NL team -- they also have a .415 all-time winning percentage against Atlanta, but they have only played 212 games against the Braves. The Dodgers: They have 455 games on the ledger against the Dodgers.

And the Rockies have won only 83 of 143 games at Dodger Stadium -- a .364 winning percentage. They have an all-time batting average of .222 whiile the pitching staff has a 4.31 ERA.

They have had a winning record against the Dodgers just six times in 27 years, and three of those came when the Rockies managed to win one more game than they lost to the Dodgers.

Oh, it should be added, the Dodgers have a best-in-baseball record of 19-8, having won eight of their last nine games.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have gone from the hottest team in baseball to open the season, winning 11 of their first 14 games, to a fading factor in the NL West, having lost nine of their last 11 games, and finding themselves in fourth place in the division.

A year ago, the Dodgers not only won 15 of 19 games from the Rockies, but in the process tied a National League record for home runs against one team with 44.

German Marquez, who gave up 10 runs in the Rockies 10-8 loss to the Astros on Thursday and won't pitch against the Dodgers is the only Rockies pitcher with a sub-.300 ERA against them. And at 2-1 he is the only Rockies starting pitcher with a winning record.

Jon Gray, who starts Friday's opener is 5-5 against theDodgers in 14 starts.

Needless to say, the Dodger pitchers matchup much better with the Rockies. The current Dodger staff is 47-16 lifetime against the Rockies. Now Clayuton Kershasw, who is not only 23-8 lifetime in 42 starts against the Rockies but also has 282 strikeouts in 261 innings, will miss the series.

Don't, however, think the Rockies are breathing sigh of relief. None of their other pitches have more than four wins against the Rockies, but the staff is a combined 47-16 against the Dodgers without Kershaw.