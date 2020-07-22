Rockies Outfielder Sam Hilliard Had Something to Smile About In A Time of Sadness

Jim Hilliard, wife Tamara, and his son's girlfriend, Kat Minnerly, were seated on the main concourse level on the third base side in an otherwise fan-empty Globe Life Field. They were well above the field, where the Texas Rangers' were hosting the Colorado Rockies in an exhibition game that marked the first game ever played in Texas' new indoor facility.

Every now and then, his son, Rockies outfielder Sam, would glance up from the visiting bench, see his parents and girlfriend, and grin.

It's a challenging time for the Hilliard's. Jim, a former quarterback at the University of Texas and retired orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon, was diagnosed with ALS -- Lou Gehrig's disease -- more than two years ago. Over time, the mobility of Jim has been impacted by the progressive nervous system diseases that affected nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Thanks to the efforts of the Rangers and Rockies, the trio was given special clearance from Major League Baseball to attend a game despite a no-fans-in-the-ballpark mandate that has been put in place because of concerns about COVET-19.

They are planning to be back at the ballpark for Wednesday's exhibition game, and also on Friday night when Sam Hilliard and his teammates on the Rockies open the 60-game regular season against the Rangers.

It did not go unnoticed.

"That was first class of the Rangers to allow that," said Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. "I couldn't imagine going through that situation. It's very tough. Sam's a tough kid and has a big heart. I'm really happy his parents were here.

"Sam's head is in the right place. If that was me I'd have had a lot of trouble focusing on baseball. I give a lot of credit to Sam for getting after it and working extremely hard."

Sam Hilliard's focus right now is split. He is days away from being on a big-league roster on Opening Day for the first time, but the emotions remain tied to his father's battle with ALS. To have his father able to attend not just an exhibition game but Friday's season opener, also in Texas, is an emotional present.

"I haven't seen him in a while," said Hilliard, who had not been home to Texas since before the opening of spring training in February. "It's going to be really cool, to look up there and see him."

Last season, Hilliard's parents were able to travel to Denver when Sam made his major league debut, delivering a home run in his big-league. The travel, however, has become more of a challenge for his parents.

That made the trip to Texas to play the Rangers that much more of a plus for Hilliard, who grew up in nearby Mansfield. He said his "first real job" was throwing Wiffle balls to kids in a play area behind the center field wall in the Rangers previous stadium.

That was fun.

Tuesday was emotional.

"He's doing good," Hilliard said of his father. "He's still the same guy, great sense of humor, very positive. He's keeping the family spirits up. ... The conversation I had with him and my mom was, `Can't believe that it's going to happen. They're really going to let us do this.'

"It was a conversation of cries and just relief. We hadn't seen each other for a while. We are all happy to reunite."

It was an event that hit home with Hilliard's teammates, and the Rockies staff.

"It is part of what makes this game great," said manager Bud Black. "For his family to be part of their son coming home and playing against the team he grew up rooting for. ... We all know his dad's situation. It's rough but this is a gentle moment. It's cool."

It brings a touch of reality to the games people play.