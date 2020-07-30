Rockies Rotation Has Them In Line to Make a Run at October

Having just completed a season-opening five-game road trip with four victories -- the only blemish a 1-0 loss in the season opener at Texas -- Rockies manager Bud Black was asked a question about "the young" Rockies rotation.

Time out.

"I'm past calling these guys young," said Black. "They were young in `17, but you know, each of them has been around since then, and at that point, you should start to see maturity, poise and confidence. You know, understanding what it takes to be a big league starting pitcher."

Point made, albeit Chi Chi Gonzalez is listed with less than two years in the big leagues, but it should be pointed out he spent two years undergoing and recovering from Tommy John surgery before getting back to the big leagues with the Rockies in the middle of last season.

That rotation is a key reason the Rockies feel they will be a factor in the NL West race this year -- starting with German Marquez, who went 1-1 on that season-opening trip, but the loss was 1-0 on Opening Night in Texas when he gave up that run but allowed only two hits and three walks, striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

He came back Wednesday in Oakland in what became a 5-1 victory, having allowed that one run in a six-inning effort that saw him allow four hits, walk only one batter and strike out eight.

"There's a growing confidence on his part of his place as a Major League starting pitcher," Black said of Marquez. "I think he can look to the big boys. Around the league and around baseball, I truly believe he can match up with any of those guys so there's a true conviction his belief in his ability."

How true? Well, after his victory in Oakland, when he was asked about his goals, he didn't hesitate to say making the All-Star team and winning the Cy Young award.

Not bad for the right-hander from Venezuela, who just turned 25 on Feb. 22.

The Rockies are young in terms of age. They are the only MLB without a member of its rotation who has celebrated his 29th birthday.

The rotation certainly showed up in the season-opening five-game road trip in which they won two out of three at Texas, and swept a two-game visit to Oakland. It marked only the 10th time in history the Rockies lost only one game on a multi-city road trip.

And don't overlook the bullpen. The Rockies allowed only eight runs during the five-game road trip, and just two of those runs were given up the relievers. Wade Davis was charged with a run in earning a 3-2 save at Texas in Game 2 of the season, but worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save in Game 3 at Texas.

"These guys are in that window where they aren't rookies," said Black. "They aren't second-year pitchers. These guys are established. They are past the `young' stage as far as their ability to go out there and turn it lose for (a 60-game season)."

The Rockies have, afterall, had a winning record at home each of the last three seasons. In 2017 and 2018, when they advanced to the post-season, they also had a winning record on the road, and their home/road ERA differential wasn't frightening.

Now, a year ago, they still had a winning record at home, but they went 28-53 on the road, which left them scrambling to avoid a last-place finish.

But then, a year ago, Denver native Kyle Freeland suffered a nightmarish season, which included two trips to the injured list, and a stint at Triple-A Albuquerque. That came on the heels finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2018, winning 18 games, one shy of the club record, and setting a franchise record for a full season with a 2.85 ERA.

Since the end of last season, however, Freeland overhauled his delivery, making it a simpled approach to the plate, providing him with the ability to keep in line, which was apparent in the Rockies 3-1 victory at Texas last Saturday, when Freeland allowed one run in six innings.

He showed signs in preparing for this season of regaining that form of his first two big-league seasons when he set that club ERA record, and he set the pace for the rest of the rotation, not only winning more games (16) at Coors than any other start, but also having the best winning percentage (.600) on the road.

The current Big 4 in the rotation -- Gray, Freeland, Marquez and Senzatela -- combined for a 51-29 record with a 4.17 ERA at Coors Field in those two years. They also were a combined 40-31 on the road.