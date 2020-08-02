The Audition is Over: Chi Chi Claims a Spot In Rockies Rotation

Chi Chi Gonzalez can exhale.

The doubts can be erased.

He can put the doubts of the battle with Tommy John surgery that derailed his career the last four years to rest.

Given a chance to reinvent himself as a pitcher with the Rockies a year ago, Gonzalez has come full circle. The Texas Rangers No. 1 draft choice in 2013 -- the 23rd pick overall, 20 selections behind his now Rockies teammate Jon Gray -- was officially announced on Sunday as the Rockies fifth starter.

He will make his first appearance of the 2020 season on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field.

"I am super excited, but I know I have to take it dad to day," said Gonzalez. "I am grateful for the opportunity with the Rockies. I have to take advantage of the opportunity."

Over the last seven years, Gonzalez has come to understand the importance of appreciating each opportunity. He was a highly-regarded prospect when he came out of Oral Roberts University. He could have well gone to the Rockies with the No. 3 pick had it not been for the decision-making of the Houston Astros.

There were two prime players available at the top of the 2013 draft -- Gonzalez, a right-handed pitcher out of Oral Roberts University, and Kris Bryant out of San Diego State.

The Houston Astros had the No. 1 pick and decided to select right-handed pitcher Mark Appel out of Stanford, who retired after five years in pro ball, never once appearing in a big league game. When the Cubs selected Bryant, Rockies scouting director did not hesitate in selecting Jon Gray, which left Gonzalez for the Rangers to select in later innings.

Now, here he is in Colorado. Having matured physically and mentally after dealing with the reality of just how quickly a career in baseball, a boyhood dream, can disappear if things don't go right.

"The last couple of years, honestly, there were times in my head, I'd wondered (if the career was over)," Gonzalez admitted. "But I knew it was going to take time. Edison Volquez (a teammate in Texas) told me that he had TJ twice, and the key was to keep throwing, concentrate on what you're doing and with time, it will come back."

The glimmer of hope came last September, after slightly more than a month of wondering if all the rehab work had been worth it.

Called up by the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 25th a year ago, there was an initial inconsistency. Nine games -- eight starts -- into his Rockies debut he was winless in six decisions. The Rockies lost each game in which he pitched, and his ERA was 8.07.

Suddenly, the light came on. And in September he assured himself of at least a legitimate look in the spring of 2020.

He was 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA in six appearances -- five starts, and a four-inning relief appearance at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 21, after Kyle Freeland started and worked a scheduled two innings in his comeback attempt. Gonzalez allowed two unearend runs on two hits and a walk in those five innings. He struck out eight, one shy of the Rockies' record for a reliever set by Bruce Ruffin in Game 1 of a Sept. 14, 1993 doubleheader against Houston.

"Honestly, I felt more comfortable in September," said Gonzalez. "I was with the team a little longer. I felt like I was part of the team. Before, I might go back down and then get called up again. In September, I knew I was here, and that I had to prove myself.

"Everything picked up in September. For some guys September's the month to finish healthy. With other guys September is for you to showcase for the next season. I took that to heart.

"It was the two-year mark of the surgery. Everything picked up."

Now comes the encore.

He has been in the bullpen as an emergency long man, which has kept him from pitching in a game in the opening days of the season. That has led to a number of simulated games, making sure the arm strength did not disappear

"He always has that calm matter that you want out of a Major League pitcher," manager Bud Black said during the original spring training. "He knows his weapons. He knows what he needs to do to get his outs. He doesn't waiver from that. He stays focused, concentrating on the task at hand."

He could feel things falling in place during the limited spring training before COVID-19 forced a haitus in the baseball world. Back at home in Delray Beach, Fla., he continued to push foward.

"I was fortunate," Gonzalez said. "I had a chance to get in work."

Rob Oristaglio, who owns a personal gym and is Gonzalez's trainer, provided workout space.

Miguel Castellanos, a former minor league player who is involved in Elv8, a baseball academy, located behind Gonzalez's home in Florida, was there to play catch.

And Brian Mayer, who is a high school coach in Florida who has played independent ball, was available for bullpen sessions.

"They were golden for me," Gonzalez said.

Now it is up to Gonzalez to build off the foundation that has been rebuilt over the last four years.

He feels ready, physically and mentally.

"Maturity," he said of the biggest difference today with his early days in pro ball. "With the Rangers I would just focus on throwing the ball. Coming to Coors, you have to pitch. It's not about velocity. It's about making the pitch you need."

It's about an appreciation of the opportunity that remains in the big leagues, something Gonzalez never took for granted, but something he could never appreciate until facing the reality that the opportunity could easily disappear.