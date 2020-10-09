SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

The Wait Is Over: Cole Was On Yankee Wish List for 11 Years, Finally He Is Wearing Pinstripes

Tracy Ringolsby

When Gerrit Cole went on the free-agent market last off-season, the Yankees didn't hesitate. The stepped up early in the bidding process with a nine-year, $324 million contract -- an offer Cole couldn't refuse.

And it's an offer the Yankees don't regret.

Cole will take the mound in the win-or-go-home Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay on Friday night, working on three days of rest for the first time in his career after holding the Rays scoreless for seven innings in Game 2

This is what the Yankees envisioned more than a decade ago, when their pursuit of Cole began.

They wanted to sign him out of high school. Scouting director Damon Oppenheimer used the 28th selection in the first-round of the 2008 draft to select Cole out of Orange (Ca.) Lutheran High School. He made an initial offer of a $1 million signing bonus only to see him opt to accept a scholarship to play for UCLA. 

"He was considered unsignable, but with where we draft each year, to have a talent like that still on the board, we had to take a shot," said Oppenheimer. "You wish you have that ability in your organization, but the timing wasn't right for him.

"You have to give (UCLA coach) John Savage and everyone at UCLA credit. Gerrit really developed there and you have to give Gerrit credit. I like to say the best coach is the player himself and Gerrit has done a wonderful job."

Three years later, the Pittsburgh Pirates, with the first pick in the draft, selected Cole, and signed him for an $8 million bonus. The Yankees? They didn't even have their first selection that year until 50 picks later, having paid the price for signing big-league free agents.

tbs

The Yankees, however, remained focused on Cole, and when the Pirates decided after the 2017 season to to free up payroll in what is an agonizing rebuild, trading Cole became a priority. The Yankees once again made a push to land the righthander, only to see the Pirates opt instead to deal Cole to the Astros.

Then, during the post-season last October, Cole, a pending free agent, reinforced his value to the Yankees, pitching seven shutout innings for the Astros against the Bombers in the ALCS, putting the Astros up 2-games-to-1 on the best-of-seven series that Houston eventually won in six games. 

Weeks later, Cole filed for free agency, and for the Yankees, the third time was the charm -- an expensive charm. They signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract.

So far, so good.

In a season disrupted by COVID-19, which led to a shortened regular season but expanded post-season, Cole takes the mound Friday night in a win-or-go-home. 

"That's why we gave him all the money," said teammate Luke Voit. "He's a stone cold killer out there. That's the guy I want on the mound. ... Gerrit on the mound, that's the best situation possible for us. We're locked and loaded."

In an as-the-world-turns moment, While Gerrit is taking the mound at Dodger Stadium, the Yankees pinning their hopes of advancing in the post-season on him, his former Astros teammates will be in Southern California, awaiting Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday.

And Oppenheimer?

Oh, he is enjoying the post-season, but more than that he is getting the watch list ready for the next first-year player draft.

"I have work to do," he said. "I've got to make sure (Cole) is surrounded by good players for the next eight years."

image_2020-10-09_093621
Comments

Write 'em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freeman Unanimous MLB Player of Year Selection by Baseball Digest

Indians Shane Bieber (Pitcher of the Year), Devin Williams (Relief Pitcher of the Year) and Freddie Freeman (Player of the Year) earn Baseball Digest Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

Sam's No. 3: The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

The Accidental Second Baseman: DJ LeMahieu

At 6-foot-4, DJ LeMahieu is the tallest everyday second baseman in MLB history -- and a three-time Gold Glove winner who has two batting titles

Tracy Ringolsby

Wednesday in Review: Rays Shining Bright, NL's Padres, Marlins Void of Victories

It's win-or-go-home time for Padres, Marlins, A's and Yankees

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Offices of Stats, Inc: All 4 Division Series Could End Today

Astros and Rays lead AL Series 2-games-to-1; Dodgers and Braves are up 2-games-to-none in NL Series

Tracy Ringolsby

Gamesmanship Pops Up When Clinch Becomes Division Series Possibility

The Astros and Dodgers delaying decision on starting pitchers for Thursday Division Series games

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc.: Mike Zunino No Singles Hitter, But He Can Go Deep

A look at Wednesday's post-season games from the folks at Stats, Inc.

Tracy Ringolsby

A Step in the Right direction: Braves Claim Game 1 in NLDS

Marlins struck early but 4-1 lead turned into a 9-5 loss to Braves, who had lost Game 1 (and the NLDS) in eight consecutive post-season appearances

Tracy Ringolsby

Wednesday's Division Series Pitching Matchups, Post-Season Stats

Astros are only team among the final eight with a losing record (29-31) during regular season, finishing seven games back of A's

Tracy Ringolsby

From Jack Etkin: An Insight to Bob Gibson's Greatness

Bob Gibson was focused on the mound, and gave a young catcher named Ted Simmons a quick lesson in life in the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby

by

drdennis4