Training Camp at Altitude? Rockies Have an Attitude that It's An Edge for Them

Okay, the Rockies have had to make a few adjustments, what with Summer Camp being held at Coors Field with an assist from Metro State, whose field the Rockies are using for a bulk of their non-mound work with pitchers.

So much for the spacious luxury of Salt River Field, with its six full workout fields, plus the stadium that the Diamondbacks and Rockies share in spring training, and also a half field that allows for a focus on infield work.

But, history says, it's not all bad.

For all the convenience of training in Arizona, and the fact that exhibition games are easy to arrange and play, their three-week dash in Denver en route to a 60-game regular season could be a blessing in surprise.

Face it, unlike in a 162-game season there is a need for a fast start. There isn't margin for error this time.

Think about it.

Rockies pitcher Scott Oberg has.

"I think it plays well for us, a unique situation to get to practice in our home ballpark in our altitude for the first time," Oberg said in a Zoom call with the media on Satiurday. "We always have spring training in Arizona and then start (the regular season) on the road for a week. Then we get in the face by the altitude when we come home."

Not this year, thanks to the corona virus, which forced mid-March curtailment of the spring and has wiped out 102 days of the regular season. Teams are basically working at home, instead of their spring training sites, in the slilghtly less than three week period for preparation.

"Having three weeks at home will be benefit to our pitchers lock in on breaking pitches. And it will help the hitters. It will give us a little time to get acclimated to the (altitude)."

And that means it could give the Rockies the to get off to a good start. That's important in a 60-game season and it is even more important for the Rockies. Quick starts are not a frequent part of the Rockies DNA.

The Rockies have been to the post-season five times in franchise history. They have had a winning record in the opening month in one of those seasons but in the final month, when they were battling for their post-season opportunity, they have had a winning record four times.

Raw numbers? They are 31-36 in the opening month of those five seasons in which they advanced to the post-season, and 56-27 in the final month.

"I have already started to feel it in my body, everywhere, playing at altitude, just practicing here," said Trevor Story. "You get tired quicker. You don't recover as quickly. My body has bounced back better that I thought it would.

Trevor Story

"It will serve to our advantage, not having to spend a month in spring, have your body get used to that. After that a week on of altitude, a week off. I do think it can be an advantage for us. It's something other teams aren't looking forward to."

The key, though, is staying healthy and the corona virus has made that a bigger challenge than in past years. With a 60-game season instead of 162 games in the regular season, there is not much margin for error, which means there is not much time for injuries to heal.

"It is something we met about," said Story. "We met as a team (Friday) and we also had a players' only meeting. We addressed that. We feel like the healthiest team could be the best team in the situation. We have to take that and try to stay healthy.

"First of all you don't want to get this virus. People have passed away. You don't want that. You try and be as careful as you can off the field. Being at Coors Field is the safest place to be, knowing everyone has been tested. The challenge is away from the field. We challenged our guys to take it to heart, and not just think about yourself. Thing about other players lives that could be at risk."

Oberg knows all about the risk.

"From a personal standpoint, being in the high risk category, having blood clots from last year and a couple auto immune issues recently," he said. "For me it is a matter of staying with protocol that are in place, holding myself to a higher standard."

Oberg lives just across the New Jersey border from Philadelphia, an area that was hit hard by the pandemic. He admits that he had to do some deep thinking about whether to play or stay home.

"That debate presented itself," said Oberg. "I reached out to my reumatoligist in Philadelphia. We had a pretty lengthy discussion. It kind of put my mind at ease in terms of the effect it could have. He didn't really seem to elude to any adverse affects for the situation I am in if I were to contract the virus. He was fairly confident that being in my age group, my activity level, even my blood type and some other outside factors if I were to contract the virus I would still be in a good spot."

Oberg said he is comfortable with the protocol MLB has developed. It may be a bit excessive, but given the health challenges he feels that it is better to error on the safe side.

"It is also going to be on myself to make sure I make the right decisions away from the ballpark," he said.

His decisions while he was home during the lockdown were made easy because of the efforts of his wife, Diana, who is a nurse practitioner.

"My saint of a wife went out of her way of making sure she took care of everything outside the house to protect me and protect my (20 months old) daughter," Oberg said. "I was able basically to go out get myself a net, get myself some weight equipment and keep everything in the house.

"I was able to throw into the net, get my work in. My wife took over the rest. She did a lot of grocery shopping, ran a lot of errands. She made sure my health and the baby's health was taken care of."

Now there is business at the ballpark to take care of.

The Rockies feel they are in a position to handle that challenge, too.