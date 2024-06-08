Frazier's Home Run Powers Royals to 8-4 Win, Clinching Series Against Mariners
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals (39-26) faced off against the Seattle Mariners (36-30) in the second game of their three-game home series. The Royals, trailing the Guardians by 2.5 games in the AL Central, were energized after a thrilling 10-9 win over the Mariners, highlighted by an impressive eight-run comeback. Right-hander Alec Marsh, boasting a 4-3 record with a 3.76 ERA, started on the mound for Kansas City.
The Mariners struck first in the game, with J.P. Crawford smashing a home run to right-center field off Marsh in the top of the first inning. However, the Royals quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. Maikel Garcia started with a single to center and stole second base. Salvador Perez then came through with a sharp line drive to left, bringing Garcia home to score. The inning ended with MJ Melendez striking out swinging, tying the game at 1-1.
In the fifth inning, Mitch Garver put the Mariners on the board with a solo homer to left. When the Royals came up to bat, Adam Frazier doubled and Nick Loftin singled him home. Vinnie Pasquantino's double cleared the bases, scoring Loftin and Maikel Garcia. Salvador Perez ended the action with a fly out to right.
The sixth inning saw Julio Rodríguez scoring for the Mariners on a sacrifice fly to right by Dylan Moore. Kyle Isbel's double to left drove in Nelson Velázquez and Nick Loftin for the Royals.
In the eighth inning, Kyle Isbel hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Dairon Blanco and advancing Loftin to second. Maikel Garcia's sharp lineout to shortstop ended the inning with the Royals adding a crucial insurance run.
The game concluded with Royals' reliever James McArthur closing out the ninth inning, securing the 8-4 win for Kansas City.
Kansas City will take on the Mariners at 1:10 p.m. CT tomorrow for the final game of the series — hoping for an important sweep.