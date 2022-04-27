Mondesi Out of Lineup for Royals’ Second Game Against White Sox

After losing four games in a row, the Kansas City Royals got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night.

In a shutout victory over the Chicago White Sox, the Royals scored six runs. The offense drew a staggering 11 walks, which is even more impressive considering the lack of plate discipline the Royals have been known for in recent years — especially in 2022. On the mound, starting pitcher Daniel Lynch went six innings and recorded seven strikeouts, and Brady Singer had a stellar two-inning stint out of the bullpen as well. It was arguably Kansas City's most impressive win of the year thus far.

On Wednesday, the Royals are back at Guaranteed Rate Field for the second of three outings against the White Sox. After that, they'll have Kris Bubic take the mound for the series finale before heading back to Kansas City for a home series against the New York Yankees. As the club looks to scratch and claw its way back to .500, winning against a beaten-down Chicago club would be one way to start.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Chicago: RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.38 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Nicky Lopez (L) - SS Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Carlos Santana (S) - DH Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B

Edward Olivares (R) - RF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Adalberto Mondesi out of Royals' lineup after knee injury

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was a picture of good health to start the 2022 season until he exited Tuesday night's game with an apparent knee injury. Mondesi went back to first base on a pickoff attempt but tweaked something, then immediately walked off the field, through the dugout and into the back of the clubhouse. His injury is being diagnosed as left knee discomfort, and there is no structural damage to the area. This is positive news for both Mondesi and the Royals but while more assessments get done, he'll be out of the team's starting lineup against the White Sox.

Editor's note: Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, outfielder Kyle Isbel is in Chicago as a part of the "taxi squad" in the event that the Royals need to make a last-minute move. Mondesi is getting more tests done on his knee on Wednesday morning and will avoid an IL stint for the time being.

Zack Greinke still pursuing first win in 2022

In each of this three starts in 2022, Zack Greinke has lasted at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer. In 16 innings of work this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 2.25 and has given up 16 hits to three walks. On the other hand, he's struck out just two hitters and clearly doesn't have his best stuff anymore. He doesn't need it in order to have success with the Royals, though, as his command and control are world-class and he has an elite defense behind him. Chicago's lineup got blanked on Tuesday, and there's an opening for Greinke to finally get his first win of the year if he pitches at an adequate level. Could Wednesday be the day? Time will tell.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

