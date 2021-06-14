Andrew Benintendi Heads To Injured List Prior to Series Opener Against Tigers

The Kansas City Royals are in search of a win to snap their three-game losing skid as they send Brad Keller to the hill for the opening game of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Kansas City Royals (30-34) are in search of a win to snap their three-game losing skid as they send Brad Keller to the hill for the opening game of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers (26-39).

Prior to the lineup announcement, left fielder Andrew Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said in his pregame press conference Benintendi hurt himself on a throw in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

In a counter move, Kansas City brought back up left fielder Edward Olivares, who is playing left field and batting seventh in the lineup tonight.

Pitching Probables

Detroit: LHP Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (6-5, 5.75 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - C Jorge Soler (R) - DH Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Edward Olivares (R) - LF Hanser Alberto (R) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Robby Grossman (S) - LF Harold Castro (L) - 3B Jonathan Schoop (R) - DH Miguel Cabrera (R) - 1B Eric Haase (R) - C Nomar Mazara (L) - RF Niko Goodrum (S) - SS Akil Baddoo (L) - CF Willi Castro (S) - 2B

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13. SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He was active for reinstatement on June 11.

Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He was active for reinstatement on June 11. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio