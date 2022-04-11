Hernandez, Royals Eyeing Revenge to Close Out Series Against Guardians

After a humbling experience on Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Royals will look to bounce back on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City's chances were doomed from the start in game three of their four-game series, as Cleveland jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just two innings of ball. Starter Kris Bubic lasted just 2/3 of an inning, surrendering five earned runs and giving up three hits and a pair of walks. Things didn't get much better over time as outside of Taylor Clarke's one earned run and Gabe Speier's shutout 1-2/3 innings of work, Jackson Kowar and Brady Singer combined to allow 11 more runs to the Guardians.

Following their 17-3 loss, the Royals will have revenge on their minds on Monday afternoon. A loss results in a series split, whereas a win sends Kansas City on the road with a 3-1 record to begin the year. Every game of 162 matters and while a 2-2 start is far from poor, three wins in four games would be a great outcome for a team that has struggled in April in recent years.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cleveland: RHP Aaron Civale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - DH Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Carlos Hernandez eyeing good start to 2022

Of the Kansas City Royals' young pitchers, Carlos Hernandez wasn't brought up in conversations much leading up to last season. After a stint in the bullpen and a cup or two of coffee in the starting rotation, though, he ended the year leaving perhaps the greatest impression of all. In 85-2/3 innings of work at the MLB level last season, the hard-throwing righty posted a 3.68 ERA (4.08 FIP) with 74 strikeouts. Heading into the offseason, many expected Hernandez to become a mainstay in the Royals' rotation.

Across three spring training starts this year, Hernandez lasted 7-1/3 innings and allowed an alarming 12 earned runs. Five home runs were hit off him, although he did record nine strikeouts as well. It's hard to put too much stock into spring outings, but Hernandez struggled as a whole while experimenting with a plan that would set him up for success in the regular season. With a clear floor and a seemingly high ceiling to boast, the pressure is on for Hernandez to prove himself this year. His first start of 2022 will allow him to begin doing so.

Jackson Kowar optioned to Triple-A Omaha

Two hours before the club's game against the Guardians, the Royals announced that Kowar was being optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The right-hander is expected to start with the Storm Chasers and could make his first start of the season on Friday. In a corresponding move, RHP Joel Payamps is being reinstated from the Family Medical Emergency List.

It's been a rough go for Kowar thus far in his MLB career. Last season, he appeared in nine games and posted a 11.27 ERA. His lone appearance this season was in Sunday's game, and his 11 hits and seven runs given up was enough to keep him from the big-league roster once Payamps was ready to return. In 80-2/3 innings with Omaha last season, Kowar posted a 12.83 K/9 with a 3.46 ERA. He's figured some things out in regards to having Triple-A success, but it has yet to translate to the highest level. He'll get an opportunity to get things right, but away from the Royals.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM