Lynch Aims for Clean Outing as Royals Face Twins in Game Two

Don't look now, but the Kansas City Royals are on a two-game winning streak.

It's been a season of streaks for Kansas City, as the club began the year with two wins in a row against the Cleveland Guardians before dropping five straight and seemingly coming out of a funk as of late. It's still extremely early in the season, but getting the streak to three wins would put the Royals back at .500 on the year. They got one step closer on Tuesday night, as power from KC's bats and a dominant bullpen performance overcame what was a lackluster start from Carlos Hernandez. The Royals won by a final score of 4-3.

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday night, the Royals remain at home as they host the Minnesota Twins. The Twins, 4-7 on the year, are trying to avoid slipping in the American League Central standings as the end of April approaches soon. With a win over the Royals, the Twins could get things back on even ground before tomorrow's third game of the set at Kauffman Stadium. A Royals win would give Kansas City a deciding advantage in the overall series.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Minnesota: RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Carlos Santana out of lineup for second game in a row

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a two run single in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After being a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup to make room for Hunter Dozier at first base and Salvador Perez at designated hitter, Carlos Santana remains on the bench for the Royals. This is a minor shock, as it was expected by many that the 36-year-old would return to the lineup in some capacity after a night off. Santana has struggled mightily thus far in 2022 so if the absence stretches much further, it could raise questions about the club's big-picture plans for him. His usage (or lack thereof) will be worth watching for the rest of the week.

How will Daniel Lynch look in start No. 2?

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In his first start of the 2022 season, Daniel Lynch produced mixed results. At some points, he was downright filthy on the mound and struck out seven hitters overall while walking just one. At other points, he struggled to maintain quality command and gave up a career-high nine hits to the St. Louis Cardinals. Three of those hits were home runs, but manager Mike Matheny still tipped his cap to Lynch for fighting through adversity and finishing with a five-inning start. Lynch will look for more consistency in start No. 2, which he may be able to find back at home on Wednesday.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM