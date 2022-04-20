Skip to main content

Lynch Aims for Clean Outing as Royals Face Twins in Game Two

The Royals' young lefty will look to perform better this time around.

Don't look now, but the Kansas City Royals are on a two-game winning streak.

It's been a season of streaks for Kansas City, as the club began the year with two wins in a row against the Cleveland Guardians before dropping five straight and seemingly coming out of a funk as of late. It's still extremely early in the season, but getting the streak to three wins would put the Royals back at .500 on the year. They got one step closer on Tuesday night, as power from KC's bats and a dominant bullpen performance overcame what was a lackluster start from Carlos Hernandez. The Royals won by a final score of 4-3. 

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday night, the Royals remain at home as they host the Minnesota Twins. The Twins, 4-7 on the year, are trying to avoid slipping in the American League Central standings as the end of April approaches soon. With a win over the Royals, the Twins could get things back on even ground before tomorrow's third game of the set at Kauffman Stadium. A Royals win would give Kansas City a deciding advantage in the overall series. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA)
Minnesota: RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - RF
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B
  3. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  5. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B
  7. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Carlos Santana out of lineup for second game in a row

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a two run single in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After being a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup to make room for Hunter Dozier at first base and Salvador Perez at designated hitter, Carlos Santana remains on the bench for the Royals. This is a minor shock, as it was expected by many that the 36-year-old would return to the lineup in some capacity after a night off. Santana has struggled mightily thus far in 2022 so if the absence stretches much further, it could raise questions about the club's big-picture plans for him. His usage (or lack thereof) will be worth watching for the rest of the week. 

How will Daniel Lynch look in start No. 2?

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In his first start of the 2022 season, Daniel Lynch produced mixed results. At some points, he was downright filthy on the mound and struck out seven hitters overall while walking just one. At other points, he struggled to maintain quality command and gave up a career-high nine hits to the St. Louis Cardinals. Three of those hits were home runs, but manager Mike Matheny still tipped his cap to Lynch for fighting through adversity and finishing with a five-inning start. Lynch will look for more consistency in start No. 2, which he may be able to find back at home on Wednesday.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates with designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny Applauds Royals’ Power Surge vs. Twins

By Jordan Foote5 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett (24) gets set at the mound against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith (FLO)-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Amir Garrett Loves Being on the Royals: ‘Butterflies in My Stomach'

By Jordan Foote8 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) adjusting his equipment at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Scratch Carlos Santana From Lineup Ahead of Game vs. Twins

By Jordan Foote23 hours ago
Jun 9, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) puts on his hat during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Good, Meh & Bad From the Royals' Series Against the Tigers

By Jerry EdwardsApr 19, 2022
Sep 17, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nate Pearson (24) throws a pitch against Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Should Trade for Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson

By Lucas MurphyApr 19, 2022
Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) connects for a two run double in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Is It Already Time for the Royals to Consider Trading Andrew Benintendi?

By Lucas MurphyApr 18, 2022
May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

There’s Plenty to Take Away From the Last Week of Royals Baseball

By Mark Van SickleApr 18, 2022
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals, Tigers Easter Game Postponed Due to Weather

By Jacob MilhamApr 17, 2022