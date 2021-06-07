Sports Illustrated home
Jackson Kowar Makes Major League Debut Tonight Against Angels

Kansas City Royals No. 4 prospect Jackson Kowar will make his big league debut as he toes the slab against the Los Angeles Angels tonight.
Author:
Publish date:

After a dominant Triple-A season so far, Kansas City Royals (29-28) No. 4 prospect Jackson Kowar will make his big league debut as he toes the slab against the Los Angeles Angels (27-32) tonight.

Pitching Probables

Los Angeles: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-6, 6.94 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Jackson Kowar (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  6. Jorge Soler (R) - DH
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. Justin Upton (R) - LF
  2. Shohei Otani (L) - DH
  3. Anthony Rendon (R) - 3B
  4. Jared Walsh (L) - 1B
  5. Max Stassi (R) - C
  6. Jose Inglesias (R) - SS
  7. Juan Lagares (R) - CF
  8. Kean Wong (L) - RF
  9. David Fletcher (R) - 2B

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:38 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

