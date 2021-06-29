Royals Aim to Bounce Back Against Boston After Game 1 Loss
The Kansas City Royals have now lost six-straight games after dropping their series opener to the Boston Red Sox yesterday, the Royals are hoping to snap their losing streak with Brad Keller on the hill tonight.
The Kansas City Royals (33-44) have now lost six-straight games after dropping their series opener to the Boston Red Sox (48-31) yesterday, the Royals are hoping to snap their losing streak with Brad Keller on the hill tonight.
Pitching Probables
Texas: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.00 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (6-8, 6.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Jorge Soler (R) - RF
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Ryan O'Hearn (L) - DH
- Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B
- Hunter Dozier (R) - LF
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup
- Enrique Hernandez (R) - 2B
- Alex Verdugo (L) - LF
- J.D. Martinez (R) - DH
- Xander Bogaerts (R) - SS
- Rafael Devers (L) - 3B
- Hunter Renfroe (R) - RF
- Christian Vazquez - C
- Danny Santana (S) - CF
- Bobby Dalbec (R) - 1B
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury.
- LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio