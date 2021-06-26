Sports Illustrated home
Royals Aim To Even Series With Rangers

The Kansas City Royals look to get back in the win column as Kyle Zimmer takes the ball against the Texas Rangers this afternoon.
The Kansas City Royals (33-41) look to get back in the win column as Kyle Zimmer takes the ball against the Texas Rangers (28-48) this afternoon.

Pitching Probables

Texas: RHP Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.48 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Ryan O'Hearn (L) - DH
  5. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  6. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  7. Jarrod Dyson (L) - LF
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. Isiah Kinder-Falefa (R) - SS
  2. Nate Lowe (L) - 1B
  3. Adolis Garcia (R) - CF
  4. Joey Gallo (L) - RF
  5. Eli White (R) - LF
  6. Willie Calhoun (L) - DH
  7. Nick Solak (R) - 2B
  8. Brock Holt (L) - 3B
  9. Jose Trevino (R) - C

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury.
  • LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.
  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:05 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Who You Should Trust On the Royals So Far

Jun 22, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer (45) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
