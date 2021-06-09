Royals Make Pair Of Moves Prior to Series Finale Against the Angels

The Kansas City Royals look to salvage their set against the Los Angeles Angels as they send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound in an attempt to take the last game of the series.

The Kansas City Royals (29-30) look to salvage their set against the Los Angeles Angels (29-32) as they send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound in an attempt to take the last game of the series.

Prior to the game, Kansas City announced a pair of roster moves.

The Royals have recalled right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernandez and optioned outfielder Edward Olivares to Triple-A Omaha.

Pitching Probables

Los Angeles: RHP Griffin Canning (4-4, 5.82 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (6-4, 5.50 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Jorge Soler (R) - DH Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

Justin Upton (R) - LF Shohei Otani (L) - DH Anthony Rendon (R) - 3B Jared Walsh (L) - 1B Max Stassi (R) - C Taylor Ward (R) - CF Jose Inglesias (R) - SS Kean Wong (L) - RF David Fletcher (R) - 2B

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.

Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:38 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio