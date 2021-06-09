Sports Illustrated home
Royals Make Pair Of Moves Prior to Series Finale Against the Angels

The Kansas City Royals look to salvage their set against the Los Angeles Angels as they send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound in an attempt to take the last game of the series.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals (29-30) look to salvage their set against the Los Angeles Angels (29-32) as they send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound in an attempt to take the last game of the series.

Prior to the game, Kansas City announced a pair of roster moves.

The Royals have recalled right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernandez and optioned outfielder Edward Olivares to Triple-A Omaha.

Pitching Probables

Los Angeles: RHP Griffin Canning (4-4, 5.82 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (6-4, 5.50 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Jorge Soler (R) - DH
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  7. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. Justin Upton (R) - LF
  2. Shohei Otani (L) - DH
  3. Anthony Rendon (R) - 3B
  4. Jared Walsh (L) - 1B
  5. Max Stassi (R) - C
  6. Taylor Ward (R) - CF
  7. Jose Inglesias (R) - SS
  8. Kean Wong (L) - RF
  9. David Fletcher (R) - 2B

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:38 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

