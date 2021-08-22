August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Matheny Praises Andrew Benintendi's Recent Play: 'It's Fun to Watch'

The Royals outfielder has been playing much better as of late, and it isn't going unnoticed by his manager.
Author:
Publish date:

In what's been an up-and-down season for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, things are ticking back upward.

The 27-year-old has battled through multiple injuries this year, most notably rib and shoulder ailments. Now, finally healthy and getting back into the swing of things, he had a seven-game hitting streak dating back to an Aug. 15 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He continued capitalizing on that momentum in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

In the series finale, a sweep-clinching victory, Benintendi was phenomenal. He went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs in the process. Since his streak began, he's 14 for his last 31 at-bats — good for a scorching .452 batting average. After a brutal month of July, the trend is clearly positive for Benintendi. Manager Mike Matheny is excited about this recent stretch of awesome play. 

"It's fun to watch when he's able to let the ball travel and he's not compromised physically," Matheny said. "He's putting together some really clutch at-bats, too. In situations where we need something to happen, he seems to be a guy who keeps coming through for us right now."

Overall, Benintendi is posting numbers that are comparable to those he had in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox. His batting average (.264 in 2020 versus .266 in 2019) and slugging percentage (.420 and .431, respectively) are strikingly similar. He's also hit just one fewer home run than he did two seasons ago, currently having 12 on the year with over a month left to go.

In what was viewed by many as the Royals taking a chance on a bounce-back candidate in Benintendi, the risk is slowly starting to pay off. A healthy version of Benintendi is valuable, and the team finally appears to have that. As the 2021 season slowly winds down, his progress will certainly be worth monitoring. For now, he's a man possessed at the plate, and the team is enjoying every minute of it.

Read More: How High Does Salvador Perez Rank Among All-Time Royals?

Jun 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a two run hime run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Matheny Praises Andrew Benintendi's Recent Play: 'It's Fun to Watch'

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) connects for a two run double in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Explode on Offense, Sweep Cubs With 9-1 Win

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Salvador Perez Back in the Lineup As Royals Go For Sweep Against the Cubs

Sep 3, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Edward Olivares (14) warms up before batting against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Explaining How Emmanuel Rivera Blocks Edward Olivares

Jun 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with first base coach Rusty Kuntz (18) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

How High Does Salvador Perez Rank Among All-Time Royals?

Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

It’s Time for Royals Prospect Seuly Matias To Produce

Jun 13, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

The Kansas City Royals Are Rich With the Currency of Baseball

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Starter Daniel Lynch has Turned his Season Around