September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Mondesi, Royals Look To Snap Losing Streak as Team Hosts White Sox

The Royals look to get back in the win column against their division foes.
Author:
Publish date:

After seemingly catching fire for an extended stretch, the Kansas City Royals have come crashing back down to earth over the past few days.

Losers of four in a row, the Royals are coming off a loss in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners and a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Indians. In what's been an up-and-down season for the boys in blue, they'll look to stop the losing streak at four on Friday night.

Carlos Hernandez takes the mound for the Royals, and he'll aim to continue having a surprise first year with the club. In his last outing, he tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball (the run was unearned) and his stuff was electric. Hernandez is starting to cement himself as a future piece for the Royals' rotation, and another quality performance tonight would further solidify that. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (4-1, 3.62 ERA)
Chicago: LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 5.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Edward Olivares (R) - RF
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - DH
  6. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  9. Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B

Benintendi Lowered In Batting Order

Since returning to the lineup on July 4, Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi has struggled immensely. In those 45 games, he's hit .207 with an on-base percentage of .232 and a .581 OPS. Outside of a seven-game stretch in August in which he put up a .444/.429/.704 slash, it's been a battle for the first-year Royal. As he seeks a full-time spot in the lineup next year, manager Mike Matheny has lowered him in the batting order. Perhaps that will serve as a wake-up call and jolt some life back into Benintendi's bat. 

Mondesi Back In Field

After not playing in a game at the MLB level for more than two months, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi came back up and played on Sept. 1. As the Royals' designated hitter, he collected two hits and stole a base in the process. He also homered, which was a perfect reminder of why the team has been so patient with him over the past few years. Mondesi is slated to play third base on Friday, which keeps Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield from being shifted elsewhere in the field. As the Royals attempt to preserve Mondesi's health, tonight's game will be a major milestone.  

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Why a Jackson Kowar Resurgence Is Bigger Than One Start

Jun 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mondesi, Royals Look To Snap Losing Streak as Team Hosts White Sox

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Why a Jackson Kowar Resurgence Is Much Bigger Than One Start

Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) laughs as he assures the umpires he s not hurt after getting hit with a foul tip in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Baseball Hipsters' War Against Salvador Perez: Episode II

Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates after hitting a ground rule double in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Get Used to the Royals Being Gentle With Adalberto Mondesi

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Jackson Kowar Has the Chance To Get Things Right This Time

Wilmington's MJ Melendez slides safely into third as he advances on a sacrifice fly under the tag of Fayetteville's David Hensley in the seventh inning of the Blue Rocks' 3-1 loss in the opening game of the Mills Cup Championship Series Tuesday at Frawley Stadium. Fayetteville 3 Rocks 1 Mandatory Credit: © WILLIAM BRETZGER, DELAWARE NEWS JOURNAL, Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Opinion

The Royals’ Plan For MJ Melendez Could Be Bigger Than You Think

Jul 25, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Baseball Hipsters' War Against Salvador Perez: Episode I

Jul 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Salvador Perez's Hot Week Carried the Royals