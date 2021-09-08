September 8, 2021
Royals Seek 2-1 Series Lead on Wednesday Evening Against Orioles

Mike Minor takes the mound as the Royals look to get back on track.
After losing big on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-3, the 62-76 Kansas City Royals will look to get ahead in the third leg of their four-game series against the 44-93 Baltimore Orioles.

Playing for the second day in a row at third base is Adalberto Mondesi, who is one of the Royals' most talented but least available players. The team has developed a return-to-play plan that involves some rest mixed in with days at designated hitter or third base, so perhaps a back-to-back marks the beginning of a new phase. 

The Royals' outfield is undergoing quite the shuffle ahead of Wednesday's contest in Baltimore. Edward Olivares is serving as the centerfielder while Ryan O'Hearn mans right field. Michael A. Taylor is getting a day off from the field and will be the team's DH.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (8-12, 5.25 ERA)
Baltimore: RHP Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  6. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B
  7. Ryan O'Hearn (L) - RF
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - DH
  9. Edward Olivares (R) - CF

Can Mike Minor continue to eat up innings?

While Mike Minor's numbers this season are below-average, he's done one thing well for the Royals: eat innings. He's gone at least five innings in each of his last eight starts, including five outings of at least six innings over the course of that stretch. With so many young arms on the pitching staff, Minor has been able to battle through some difficult games and find ways to last longer than others. The results may not always be pretty, but there's value in longevity. Hopefully for the Royals, Minor will be able to continue his streak. 

Matt Harvey facing some familiar faces

Matt Harvey, referred to as "The Dark Knight" in his prime, is pitching against one of his former teams on Wednesday. The veteran appeared seven times for the Royals last season, posting a whopping 11.57 ERA and a WHIP of 2.74. He hasn't had a good season in over half a decade. Harvey has been better in 2021 after signing a minor-league deal with the O's, but that doesn't mean he's been good. With that said, perhaps he has something in store for the Royals as he attempts to turn back the clock. 

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
