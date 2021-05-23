Kris Bubic Toes the Slab For Royals in Series Finale Against Detroit

The Kansas City Royals look to increase their advantage over the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central standings with a win in this afternoon's contest.

The Kansas City Royals (21-23) send left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic to the bump in a rubber match in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers (18-27). The Royals were able to snap their four-game losing streak to the Tigers yesterday, as Kansas City looks to increase their advantage over Detroit in the American League Central standings.

Pitching Probables

Detroit: RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.96 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Ryan O’Hearn (L) -1B Jorge Soler (R) - RF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Robbie Grossman (S) - RF Jonathan Schoop (R) - 2B Jeimer Candelario (S) - 3B Miguel Cabrera (R) - 1B Eric Haase (R) - LF Niko Goodrum (S) - SS Wilson Ramos (R) - DH JaCoby Jones (R) - CF Jake Rogers (R) - C

Injury Report

Seven-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list.

10-Day Injured List

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio