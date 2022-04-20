Mike Matheny Applauds Royals’ Power Surge vs. Twins

As an offense, the Kansas City Royals haven't lived up to expectations this season. There's no dancing around that fact.

They've scored more than three runs just three times in 2022 and somehow, they're 1-2 in those contests. Their first win in such outings, however, came on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. It was Kansas City's best display of power thus far, as catcher Salvador Perez homered twice and first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier added one of his own. En route to a 4-3 comeback win, the Royals' bats woke up and their bullpen locked things down.

In a late lineup tweak, Perez was moved from catcher to designated hitter. He's had blurry vision in his left eye over the last few years that comes and goes, and he had a recent flare-up. As a precaution, Kansas City allowed him to focus solely on hitting for the evening. His eye seemed to be working just fine, as he accompanied his two home runs by a rare walk as well. After the game, manager Mike Matheny praised his best player.

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) celebrates with designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) after the win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"He's amazing," Matheny said. "He just figures out a way to get things done. It's impressive to watch every time you think that he might not be able to do something, and he does it. Big day, [we] needed it. We talked about something being a key to get us going, and he's a nice key."

After going hitless in his first three games of the season, Perez has climbed back into respectable territory at the plate things to four two-hit games over his last six. During that stretch, he's posted a .348/.400/.913 line and a 280 wRC+. Counting Tuesday's game, he has a pair of two-home run games on the year (he had his first in the Royals' lone game against the St. Louis Cardinals). The consistency hasn't quite been there yet, but the power has arrived.

Speaking of consistency, Dozier has been one of Kansas City's most productive hitters this season. In 32 plate appearances, the 30-year-old is hitting .290 with a 150 wRC+. After an injury-riddled and overall underwhelming 2021 campaign, it was well-known that 2022 could be the final year for Dozier to put everything together. He's doing his best right now, serving as a legitimate threat in the Royals' batting order. Matheny tipped his cap to him, too.

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"You've got to get into it to get it out of here," Matheny said. "Salvy had a lot of loft on those balls too — I was just telling you how hard they had to be hit. Dozier wasn't much of a question there, he smashed that ball. All around, just a good display of power when we know that power has been hard to come by this spring."

Power is oftentimes a delicacy for the Royals, a team that has embraced a small-ball style over the last several years dating back to their 2014 and 2015 World Series runs. Their ballpark and lineups simply haven't been conducive to clobbering the baseball and being rewarded for it. Heading into Wednesday's games, the club ranks 23rd in MLB in home runs and 24th in SLG. For one night, though, that wasn't the case. The Royals won, and it was because of the pop in their bats. For Matheny's group, maybe it will turn out to be a key after all.