Skip to main content

Mike Matheny Applauds Royals’ Power Surge vs. Twins

Matheny tipped his cap to two Royals who came up big on Tuesday.

As an offense, the Kansas City Royals haven't lived up to expectations this season. There's no dancing around that fact. 

They've scored more than three runs just three times in 2022 and somehow, they're 1-2 in those contests. Their first win in such outings, however, came on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. It was Kansas City's best display of power thus far, as catcher Salvador Perez homered twice and first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier added one of his own. En route to a 4-3 comeback win, the Royals' bats woke up and their bullpen locked things down. 

In a late lineup tweak, Perez was moved from catcher to designated hitter. He's had blurry vision in his left eye over the last few years that comes and goes, and he had a recent flare-up. As a precaution, Kansas City allowed him to focus solely on hitting for the evening. His eye seemed to be working just fine, as he accompanied his two home runs by a rare walk as well. After the game, manager Mike Matheny praised his best player.

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) celebrates with designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) after the win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"He's amazing," Matheny said. "He just figures out a way to get things done. It's impressive to watch every time you think that he might not be able to do something, and he does it. Big day, [we] needed it. We talked about something being a key to get us going, and he's a nice key."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After going hitless in his first three games of the season, Perez has climbed back into respectable territory at the plate things to four two-hit games over his last six. During that stretch, he's posted a .348/.400/.913 line and a 280 wRC+. Counting Tuesday's game, he has a pair of two-home run games on the year (he had his first in the Royals' lone game against the St. Louis Cardinals). The consistency hasn't quite been there yet, but the power has arrived.

Speaking of consistency, Dozier has been one of Kansas City's most productive hitters this season. In 32 plate appearances, the 30-year-old is hitting .290 with a 150 wRC+. After an injury-riddled and overall underwhelming 2021 campaign, it was well-known that 2022 could be the final year for Dozier to put everything together. He's doing his best right now, serving as a legitimate threat in the Royals' batting order. Matheny tipped his cap to him, too. 

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"You've got to get into it to get it out of here," Matheny said. "Salvy had a lot of loft on those balls too — I was just telling you how hard they had to be hit. Dozier wasn't much of a question there, he smashed that ball. All around, just a good display of power when we know that power has been hard to come by this spring."

Power is oftentimes a delicacy for the Royals, a team that has embraced a small-ball style over the last several years dating back to their 2014 and 2015 World Series runs. Their ballpark and lineups simply haven't been conducive to clobbering the baseball and being rewarded for it. Heading into Wednesday's games, the club ranks 23rd in MLB in home runs and 24th in SLG. For one night, though, that wasn't the case. The Royals won, and it was because of the pop in their bats. For Matheny's group, maybe it will turn out to be a key after all. 

Salvador PerezHunter Dozier

Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett (24) gets set at the mound against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith (FLO)-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Amir Garrett Loves Being on the Royals: ‘Butterflies in My Stomach'

By Jordan Foote2 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) adjusting his equipment at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Scratch Carlos Santana From Lineup Ahead of Game vs. Twins

By Jordan Foote17 hours ago
Jun 9, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) puts on his hat during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Good, Meh & Bad From the Royals' Series Against the Tigers

By Jerry Edwards23 hours ago
Sep 17, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nate Pearson (24) throws a pitch against Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Should Trade for Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson

By Lucas MurphyApr 19, 2022
Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) connects for a two run double in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Is It Already Time for the Royals to Consider Trading Andrew Benintendi?

By Lucas MurphyApr 18, 2022
May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

There’s Plenty to Take Away From the Last Week of Royals Baseball

By Mark Van SickleApr 18, 2022
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals, Tigers Easter Game Postponed Due to Weather

By Jacob MilhamApr 17, 2022
Sep 6, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Bubic, Royals Trying to Stop Skid on Saturday Against Tigers

By Jordan FooteApr 16, 2022