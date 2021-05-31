Sports Illustrated home
Mike Minor Takes the Mound For Royals in Game 1 Against Pirates

After a six-game road trip, the Kansas City Royals (25-26) return home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-32) for two games.

Pitching Probables

Pittsburgh: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.32 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  6. Edward Olivares (R) - RF
  7. Hunter Dozier (R) - DH
  8. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  9. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup

  1. Adam Fraizer (L) - DH
  2. Kevin Newman (R) - 2B
  3. Bryan Reynolds (S) - CF
  4. Jacob Stallings (R) - C
  5. Gregory Polanco (L) - RF
  6. Will Craig (R) - 1B
  7. Ka'ai Tom (L) - LF
  8. Erik Gonzalez (R) - 3B
  9. Cole Tucker (S) - SS

Injury Report

  • DH/OF Jorge Soler (groin): After tweaking his groin and leaving the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, Royals manager Mike Matheny said Soler is day-to-day. The 29-year-old had one of his best games as of late against the Twins on May 28. Soler recorded two singles in four at-bats as he helped spark Kansas City's offensive output that night. Before his multi-hit game, Soler was 0-for-21 with 12 strikeouts.

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

