Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Professes His Desire To Stay With Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made some improvements for the 2025 season following their Wild Card berth last year. They won 86 games in 2024, but were an American League Division Series exit.
However, some key additions should make them more of a threat in 2025, especially with the AL Central being wide open despite producing three playoff teams in 2024.
The Royals have a generational talent in star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who finished second in the AL MVP voting behind Aaron Judge. With Opening Day on the horizon for Thursday, Witt doubled down on a previous statement about him wanting to remain in Kansas City long term.
"We're here in Kansas City and I believe that there's a bigger reason why I'm here," Witt said. "I can't take it for granted and I just enjoy every moment because you never know when it's going to be your last day playing the game. You've really got to just love what you do and enjoy it while you're doing it for sure."
Witt clearly has no plans of leaving Kansas City any time soon. He did sign a big contract extension prior to the 2024 season, so he will be there long term.
But Witt made clear that he relishes being a part of the Royals organization and wants to win for the fans in Kansas City. The team is certainly on the rise after several years of struggling, and Witt is leading the way in a new era of Royals baseball.
